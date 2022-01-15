"The team did not put the effort that was needed to beat Bengaluru Bulls"- Gujarat Giants coach Manpreet Singh

Gujarat Giants coach Manpreet Singh believes his players did not give their 100% in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 match against the Bengaluru Bulls.

Going into the game, the Giants had momentum on their side, having defeated the Telugu Titans by a huge margin in their previous match. However, they ended up suffering a nine-point defeat against the Bulls.

Gujarat lost their main defender Sumit midway during the match because of an injury. When asked if that injury led to Gujarat's loss against the Bulls, Manpreet Singh stated at the post-match press conference:

"No, I don't think the injury impacted much. The defense did not perform well if you consider the technical aspect. And in some areas, the raiders also could not perform up to the mark. Both departments performed only up to their 50% potential. The team did not put the effort that was needed to beat Bengaluru Bulls."

Gujarat Giants scored almost the same number of raid points and tackle points as Bengaluru, but the Bulls inflicted three all outs on their opponents. The Giants could not do so even once, and that, ultimately, proved to be the difference.

"Bengaluru Bulls are a good team, they planned well for us" - Gujarat Giants coach Manpreet Singh

Manpreet Singh gave full credit to the opposition for their perfect planning and execution. The Giants coach also highlighted how his team's inability to inflict an all-out led to the loss.

"I don't think there was much of a problem regarding the support to the main raider. The Bengaluru Bulls are a good team. They planned well for us and executed it properly. I think our raiders did not score at the right time. The raiders scored 24 raid points, and if you see we got all out thrice, but the scores were equal for a majority of the match," Manpreet Singh concluded.

Gujarat Giants will play their next game against season two winners U Mumba on Monday evening.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

