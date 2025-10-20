"The only way to silence that crowd was by winning the match" - U Mumba skipper's massive statement after beating Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi 2025

U Mumba skipper Sunil Kumar made a huge statement after their victory over Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi 2025. The game was tied after full-time with the score reading 37-37. However, Sunil's men won 7-5 in the tie-breaker.

It was an all-round performance from U Mumba. Sandeep scored nine raid points while Sunil led the defense with four tackle points. The crowd at the venue was largely in support of Haryana. However, Sunil reflected that the only way to silence the crowd was by winning the game, which they eventually did.

He also stated that he was aware of Haryana coach Manpreet Singh's strategies, having been under him for several seasons at Gujarat Giants before.

"I have played with Manpreet Sir for four years at Gujarat so I have a fair idea of he would plan things. So my focus was on that. If our raiders had scored more the game would not even come this close. But Haryana is also a good team. When we went to the mat at the start the chants of Haryana Steelers was more. So I told only one thing, the only way to silence that crowd was by winning the match. I told everyone to show their game. We just wanted to give our 100%," he said during the post-match press conference.

With this win, U Mumba also sealed their spot in the top eight. They became the fifth team to qualify. With 18 points from 16 games, they are currently fifth on the table.

Manpreet Singh hails U Mumba skipper Sunil Kumar

Post the game, Haryana Steelers head coach Manpreet Singh had words of praise for U Mumba captain Sunil Kumar. He reckoned that the side was very lucky to have a leader like Sunil. Manpreet also hailed him for his captaincy style and reflected that defenders could be the best captains in this sport.

"I have told many times U Mumba are very lucky to have a captain like Sunil. The are very few players who carry and run the team like he does. He is very intelligent. I feel unlucky that I played two finals with him but could not win the trophy. Jaideep is also following in his footsteps. I feel that defenders can be good captains and can run the game well," he said.

As for Haryana Steelers, they are sixth on the table with 16 points from as many games. The defending champions will have to win both their games to ensure they finish in the top eight. They will play the Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans in their remaining fixtures.

