"Those are personal things" - Bengaluru Bulls coach Randhir Sehrawat opens up on why he blocked Pawan Sehrawat on social media

Bengaluru Bulls head coach Randhir Sehrawat recently disclosed that he blocked the former captain of the franchise Pawan Sehrawat on his social media.

Pawan was the face of the Bengaluru-based team for three seasons. Earlier this year, he left the Bulls and joined the Tamil Thalaivas. Unfortunately, Pawan got injured in the first match of the tournament itself. There has been no official update on his return date yet.

During the post-match press conference of the PKL 2022 match between Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors, Randhir Sehrawat was asked if he has spoken with Pawan after his injury.

"Those are personal things. He is my student. I had recently blocked him. See, Bengal's coach (BC Ramesh) has also played under me. During the league, I block the likes of Sanjeev (Baliyan, coach of Jaipur Pink Panthers) and everyone else."

Randhir said that he blocks almost everyone during the league but he unblocked Pawan and had a word with him. The Bengaluru Bulls coach added that it will be better for the league if Pawan recovers from his injury soon.

"But I unblocked Pawan and asked him about his health. Then we had a personal chat. I think it is good for the league if he comes back soon. He has a huge fan following here in Bengaluru also. You will see he has a lot of fans behind him when he comes to play. It will be beneficial for the league if the number one raider of last three seasons plays," Randhir continued.

I know about his weakness: Randhir Sehrawat discloses he scolded Pawan Sehrawat after he got injured in Pro Kabaddi 2022

During the same press conference, Randhir Sehrawat mentioned that Pawan Sehrawat does not fully focus on his warm-ups, which could have played a role in his injury. He felt the Tamil Thalaivas coaches might not have an idea of his weak area.

"I know about his weakness. I scolded him a little that you did the same thing. He does not focus that much on his warm-up. It is possible that the new coach might not have an idea. But I know about him because I have known him for years," Randhir concluded.

Tamil Thalaivas will play their next match against U Mumba on Friday. It is unlikely that Pawan Sehrawat will participate in that game.

