U Mumba Next Match: When is the home team playing their next match at Dome by NSCI?

U Mumba finally got the opportunity to play in front of their home fans at the Dome by NSCI (National Sports Club of India) this week, as the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 moved to Mumbai in its caravan format.

The Surinder Singh-led side will play its next Pro Kabaddi match against Dabang Delhi K.C on Monday, January 8, at the Dome by NSCI in Worli, Mumbai.

U Mumba fashionably started its home leg with a commanding 40-35 win against Bengaluru Bulls on Friday (January 5). Young Bittu hogged the limelight on his PKL debut with six tackle points. The home side delivered an all-out just in the seventh minute of the first half to gain a massive lead at 11-3.

Bittu trapped Bengaluru Bulls ace raider Bharat Hooda to complete a high-5 as U Mumba extended the lead to 28-18 before some late resistance by the opposition, though it wasn’t threatening in the end.

U Mumba went down to defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers 31-41 on Saturday night. Despite Guman Singh’s excellence in the raid, accounting for 10 out of 13 points for U Mumba in the first half, the hosts were shaky in the defense against Arjun Deshwal’s adroitness, which left them nine points behind after 20 minutes.

Deshwal became the first raider to complete 100 raid points this season in the process of skittling out the U Mumba on the mat, with eight minutes into the second half to comfortably lead at 33-19.

U Mumba just played catch-up for the rest of the game, with Jai Bhagwan and Alireza Mirzaeian plundering a few points in the raids, but that couldn't get them closer to the touching distance.

Where is U Mumba currently placed in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 points table?

U Mumba has played nine matches in the 12-team league stage thus far. The Unilazer Ventures-owned team has won six matches and lost three to accumulate 31 points.

Puneri Paltan lead the charts with eight wins from their nine games, standing tall with 41 points. Gujarat Giants follow them with 39 points (seven wins and four defeats) in the second place. Jaipur Pink Panthers is placed third with a difference of one point with Fazel Atrachali's team.