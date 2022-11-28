UP vs BEN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 106

UP Yoddhas will lock horns with the Bengal Warriors in Match 106 of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 tonight at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. Both teams need a win to bolster their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

The Bengal Warriors are eighth in the points table right now, with 48 points from 17 matches. The Kolkata-based franchise has recorded eight wins, seven losses and two draws so far.

Meanwhile, UP Yoddhas are fourth in the standings, with 55 points in 17 matches. The Yoddhas are on a two-match winning streak at the moment. Ahead of the clash between the UP Yoddhas and the Bengal Warriors, here are some Dream11 tips for this contest.

UP vs BEN Match Details

UP Yoddhas and the Bengal Warriors will square off in the opening game of today's double-header at 7.30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: UP vs BEN, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 106.

Date and Time: November 28, 2022; 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

UP vs BEN Recent Form Guide

UP Yoddhas: W W L W W.

Bengal Warriors: L W L W L.

UP vs BEN Probable Playing 7s

UP Yoddhas Injury News/Team Update

Surender Gill is injured. He has not been a part of the UP Yoddhas team in the last few games.

UP Yoddhas Probable Playing 7

Pardeep Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Gurdeep, Rohit Tomar, Nitesh Kumar and Sumit.

Bengal Warriors Injury News/ Team Update

All team members are available.

Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7

Maninder Singh, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Manoj Gowda, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde and Girish Maruti Ernak.

UP vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 106

Raider - Pardeep Narwal

Pardeep Narwal is sixth in the Most Raid Points list with 171 raid points. He has been the best raider for the UP Yoddhas.

Defender - Girish Ernak

Girish Ernak is fifth in the Most Tackle Points list. He has earned 49 tackle points in 15 matches.

All-Rounder - Sandeep Narwal

Veteran all-rounder Sandeep Narwal looked in great touch in the last game. He scored five points for the UP Yoddhas.

UP vs BEN Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Pardeep Narwal

Maninder Singh

Five Must-Picks for UP vs BEN, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 106

Player Name Pardeep Narwal Maninder Singh Girish Ernak Sandeep Narwal Sumit

UP vs BEN Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Maninder Singh has been one of the most consistent raiders this season. He should be the top choice for the captaincy of the fantasy team.

UP vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-To-Head League

Defenders: Girish Ernak, Sumit and Ashu Singh.

All-Rounders: Sandeep Narwal and Manoj Gowda.

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal and Maninder Singh.

Captain: Maninder Singh | Vice-Captain: Pardeep Narwal.

UP vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sumit and Ashu Singh.

All-Rounders: Gurdeep and Balaji D.

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Maninder Singh and Shrikant Jadhav.

Captain: Pardeep Narwal | Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh.

Poll : 0 votes