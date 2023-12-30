UP vs DEL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 30, 2023

UP Yoddhas (UP) will square off against Dabang Delhi KC (DEL) in the 49th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Saturday at 9 pm IST.

The UP Yoddhas are heading into this match with boosted confidence after securing their first win on Friday, ending a four-game winless streak. In a 34-33 victory against the Bengaluru Bulls, Pardeep Narwal achieved his third Super 10 of the season, and Sumit claimed his second High 5.

Dabang Delhi KC come into the contest following a 32-32 tie in the last game against Jaipur Pink Panthers. After a slow start, the Panthers staged a strong comeback in the latter half.

Despite Naveen Kumar's first-half injury, Delhi maintained balance, with vice-captain Ashu Malik standing out with seven raid points and leveling the score in the final moments.

On that note, here are the three players you can pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming UP vs DEL Dream11 match.

#3 Ashu Malik (DEL) - 14.5 credits

Ashu Malik (right) of Dabang Delhi in action (Credits: PKL)

Ashu Malik, the versatile all-rounder for Dabang Delhi, has consistently contributed to the team's success. He has proven his worth on the mat with 54 raid points from 49 successful raids, including one Super 10.

He secured seven raid points in the last game, and in the upcoming match, he is expected to take on the role of the team's strike-raider in the absence of Naveen Kumar.

So, placing bets on Ashu as the captain/vice-captain of your UP vs DEL Dream11 teams can be a smart move.

#2 Nitesh Kumar (UP) - 13.5 credits

Nitesh Kumar executing a dash against Bharat (Credits: PKL)

Nitesh Kumar has been the standout defender for UP Yoddhas, amassing 24 tackle points from 22 successful tackles. He showcased his defensive prowess in the last game by executing two successful tackles out of five attempts.

Playing in the right-corner position, Nitesh is renowned for his combination tackles with teammate Sumit. Given his recent form, Nitesh has emerged as one of the top choices for the role of captain/vice-captain in your UP vs DEL Dream11 teams.

#1 Surender Gill (UP) - 14.5 credits

Surender Gill in action (Credits: PKL)

Surender Gill has claimed the top spot in the raid points leaderboard with 82 points from 62 successful raids, after earning seven raid points in the previous game. With four Super 10s and Super raids each in eight games, he averages 10.25 raid points with a 59% raid strike rate.

Gill’s consistent performances make him an optimal choice for the role of captain or vice-captain of UP vs BLR Dream11 teams.

Poll : Who will score most raid points in today's match? Ashu Malik Surender Gill 0 votes