UP vs GUJ Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 125

UP Yoddhas and Gujarat Giants lock horns in the 125th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) encounter in Panchkula on Saturday, February 17.

UP Yoddhas have faced four defeats in their last five games. They failed to qualify for the playoffs this season and are currently 11th on the points table. UP Yoddhas have managed to win only four games, suffering 15 losses.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants have already sealed their spot in the Pro Kabaddi League playoffs. They have three consecutive wins coming into this clash and are in good form. The Giants will aim to win both of their remaining games and carry momentum into the knockout stage.

Ahead of Saturday's fixture, here’s a look at the head-to-head record between UP and GUJ in PKL.

UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head record in PKL

UP Yoddhas and Gujarat Giants have played 10 Pro Kabaddi matches against each other. The Yoddhas have just a couple of wins to their name whereas the Giants have won six matches, dominating this rivalry.

Gujarat Giants emerged victorious when the two teams met earlier this season and will aim to complete the double over UP.

Matches Played - 10

Matches won by UP Yoddhas - 2

Matches won by Gujarat Giants - 6

Matches with No Result - 2

The last 3 UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi matches

Gujarat Giants have the upper hand with two wins as far as the last three Pro Kabaddi matches between the two teams are concerned.

Their most recent meeting earlier this season resulted in a win for the Giants. Rakesh scored 14 points for Gujarat while skipper Fazel Atrachali led from the front with six points as well.

UP Yoddhas beat the Giants when they last met in season 9. Rohit Tomar (10 points) and Pardeep Narwal (9 points) were in top form for the Yoddhas in this match.

Their other meeting last season saw the Gujarat Giants triumph in a high-scoring game. Chandran Ranjit led the side with a stunning 20-point display, complimented by a fine show from Rakesh (16 points).

Here's a summary of the last three UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

GUJ (38) beat UP (30) by 8 points, December 23, 2023. UP (35) beat GUJ (31) by 4 points, November 21, 2022. GUJ (51) beat GUJ (45) by 6 points, October 19, 2022.