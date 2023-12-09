UP vs TEL Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 15

UP Yoddhas and Telugu Titans will square off against each other in the 15th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 on Saturday, December 9, in Bengaluru.

UP Yoddhas have had a topsy-turvy campaign so far in PKL 2023. They lost their opening game against U Mumba, but bounced back with a huge win over Haryana Steelers.

The Telugu Titans, on the other hand, are yet to taste victory this season, having lost both their PKL 10 matches so far.

UP Yoddhas will be eager to build on their confidence, while the Titans will be desperate to register their first win of the season.

Ahead of the clash, here's a look at the head-to-head record between UP and TEL in PKL.

UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans head-to-head record in Pro Kabaddi

UP Yoddhas and Telugu Titans have faced off 11 times in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League. Overall, UP have had the better of the Titans, emerging victorious in eight out of 11 matches. Telugu Titans have won just a solitary match, while two games ended in a tie.

The Yoddhas will want to continue their dominance over the Titans. Led by Pawan Sehrawat, the Titans will want to improve on a poor record against UP.

Matches Played - 11

Matches won by UP Yoddhas - 8

Matches won by Telugu Titans - 1

Matches with No Result - 2

Last 3 UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi matches

Much like their overall records, UP Yoddhas have also dominated Telugu Titans in recent times, winning the last three matches played between the two sides.

Surender Gill and Sumit, with 13 and seven points, respectively, starred in the most recent clash between UP Yoddhas and Telugu Titans. The Yoddhas also sealed a convincing win in their other meeting in PKL 9 as well. Raiders Surender (13 points) and Pardeep Narwal (9 points) were the top performers for UP.

Gill was once again the star of the show when they beat the Titans in their last meeting in Pro Kabaddi season 8. The tall and sturdy raider picked up 12 points, while Shrikant Jadhav contributed with nine points.

Here's a summary of the last three UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans matches in the PKL:

UP (41) beat TEL (30) by 11 points, on November 12, 2022. UP (43) beat TEL (24) by 19 points, on October 31, 2022. UP (39) beat TEL (35) by 4 points, on February 05, 2022.