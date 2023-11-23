UP Yoddhas schedule in Pro Kabaddi 2023: Full list of fixtures of UP Yoddhas for PKL 10

The UP Yoddhas will lock horns with the U Mumba on the opening day of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 on Saturday, December 2. The match will be played after the season opener between the Gujarat Giants and the Telugu Titans.

The Uttar Pradesh-based franchise will play their home matches at the Noida Indoor Stadium. They will play host to Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi K.C., Patna Pirates, and Puneri Paltan between December 29 and January 3.

UP Yoddhas schedule & fixtures for PKL 10

Here's a look at the UP Yoddhas' schedule for the Pro Kabaddi 2023:

December 2: U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas, Match 2 - The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad.

December 6: UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers, Match 9 - The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad.

December 9: UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans, Match 15 - Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

December 11: Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas, Match 19 - Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

December 18: Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas, Match 29 - Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

December 20: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas, Match 32 - Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

December 23: Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas, Match 37 - SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai

December 29: UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 46 - Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida.

December 30: UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 48 - Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida.

January 1: UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates, Match 52 - Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida.

January 3: UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan, Match 55 - Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida.

January 10: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 65 - DOME by NSCI, Mumbai.

January 13: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 70 - SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

January 19: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas, Match 78 - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

January 20: Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas, Match 81 - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

January 27: Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddhas, Match 92 - Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna.

February 3: UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba, Match 102 - Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

February 6: Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas, Match 108 - Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

February 9: Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas, Match 112 - Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

February 12: UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 117 - Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

February 17: UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants, Match 125 - Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula.

February 21: Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants, Match 131 - Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula.

UP Yoddhas' full squad for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Here is the UP Yoddhas' full squad for the upcoming edition of the Pro Kabaddi League:

Gurdeep, Kiran Laxman Magar, Nitin Panwar, Harendra Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Samuel Wafala, Helvic Wanjala, Harendra Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Samuel Wafala, Helvic Wanjala, Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar, Mahipal, and Vijay Malik.