"Usko ghar bhejke dikhao" - Rahul Chaudhari's stunning reaction after Tamil Thalaivas release Pawan Sehrawat amid Pro Kabaddi 2025

By Rishab Vm
Modified Sep 15, 2025 13:29 GMT
Former PKL star Rahul Chaudhari (Image Credits: PKL)
Former Pro Kabaddi legend Rahul Chaudhari made a stunning statement after Pawan Sehrawat was released by Tamil Thalaivas amid the ongoing 2025 season. The franchise released the star raider midway through the season, citing 'disciplinary issues'. He was sent back home and will not be seen taking further part for the remainder of the season.

Post Pawan Sehrawat's release, Rahul Chaudhari came up with a stern reaction through an Instagram Live on his official handle. He stated that the coaches say that they do not like a certain player's attitude and do such things just because they can rule on Indian players.

He questioned whether someone like Mohammadreza Shadloui would be sent back home, as his performance has also not been as per expectations this season.

"Humare India ke players ke saath Irani players hai. Irani mai konsa har player ne Super 10 mara hai kya? Shadloui bahut bekar khela hai, usko ghar bhejke dikhao. Usne ek match badiya khela. Bhejo usko ghar. Bas India ke player hai toh raaj chalta hai. Coach kehte hai mujhe yeh nahi chahiye attitude theek nahi hai aur management ko chadha dethe hai, toh management kehta hai theek hai ji humein kya karna hai," he said.
(There are even Iranian players with our Indian players. As if every Irani player has also scored a Super 10, is it? Shadloui has played poorly, send him also home and show. He has done well in just one game. Send him home. Just because they are Indian players you rule. The coach says he does not want a player because his attitude is not okay and tells the management. Then the management says okay what can we do here.)
Playing for the Gujarat Giants this season, Shadloui has been completely out of colour. The Iranian has scored only seven tackle points and six raid points from five matches so far.

Pawan Sehrawat was not at his usual best either. The star raider managed just 22 raid points from three games before being released.

Randhir Sehrawat comes in support of Pawan Sehrawat after his release

Former Bengaluru Bulls head coach Randhir Sehrawat also came in support of Pawan Sehrawat following his release. Pawan spent five seasons with the Bulls under Randhir's coaching.

The former Pro Kabaddi title-winning coach stated that Pawan always stays disciplined. He added that the future of the Indian Kabaddi captain is being toyed with through such allegations.

"What happened with my student Pawan was wrong. He is currently the captain of the Indian team. Just because one person tells, he does not become undisciplined. I have taught him like a kid. I know he is someone who stays disciplined. Last year, he made a mistake and I slapped him but he did not even look into my eyes. If he was undisciplined, he would have been with me too. Who is that person because of whom an Indian captain's future is being toyed with? He cannot do something like this," he said in a video on his Instagram handle.

Pawan Sehrawat is among the most successful raiders in the history of the league. He has amassed 1340 raid points from 142 matches with 70 Super 10s and 40 Super Raids to his name so far.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

