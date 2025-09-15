"Kisi ek vyakti ke kehne se koi undisciplined nahi ho jata" - Former PKL winning coach's massive statement on Pawan Sehrawat amid Pro Kabaddi 2025

Former Pro Kabaddi winning coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat made a massive statement in Pawan Sehrawat's defense amid his release midway through Pro Kabaddi 2025. Pawan was released by the Tamil Thalaivas after just three games.The franchise cited 'disciplinary issues' in their official statement. Notably, the star raider has been sent back home. He will not be seen playing for them for the remainder of the season.Randir Singh Sehrawat, former coach of the Bengaluru Bulls, came in Pawan Sehrawat's defense. Randhir won the title with the Bulls in season six, and Pawan played a massive role in their triumph. He scored 271 raid points with 13 Super 10s.Pawan was with the Bulls for five seasons under Randhir, who was their head coach till the previous season.&quot;Jo mere student Pawan ke saath hua woh galat hua. Abhi currently woh Bhartiya Kabaddi team ka captain hai. Kisi ek vyakti ke kehne se koi undisciplined nahi ho jata. Maine isko bacche ki tarah sikhaya hai. Mujhe malum hai woh anushan mai rehne wala hai. Abhi ek varsh pehle hi usne galati kardi aur maine usse thappad mara, toh isne mere ankh mai ankh nahi milayi. Agar undisciplined hota toh mere saath bhi hota. Kon hai aisa, jiske wajah se ek India captain ke future ke saath khilwad hota hai? Woh aise nahi kar sakta,&quot; he said in a video on his Instagram handle.(What happened with my student Pawan was wrong. He is currently the captain of the Indian team. Just because one person tells, he does not become undisciplined. I have taught him like a kid. I know he is someone who stays disciplined. Last year, he made a mistake and I slapped him but he did not even look into my eyes. If he was undisciplined, he would have been with me too. Who is that person because of whom an Indian captain's future is being toyed with? He cannot do something like this.) View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPawan Sehrawat was acquired for ₹59.5 Lakhs by the Thalaivas ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2025. He played just three games this season before being sent home and scored 22 raid points.Pawan Sehrawat issues clarification after being released by Tamil ThalaivasEarlier, Pawan Sehrawat also broke his silence on the matter. He issued a clarification through his official Instagram handle. The star raider stated that being a part of the Indian team, he understands very well what discipline is. Further, he made a huge claim stating that he would quit playing Kabaddi if the allegations against him were true.&quot;Team ne mere pe indiscipline ka bola hua hai. Mein India team ka part reh chuka hun. Mujhe ache se pata hai discipline ka meaning kya hota hai. Mein kahi bhi indisciplined milta hun, ya jo bhi team ne mere pe allegations lagaye hai, woh kahi pe bhi ek percent sach hote hai, toh mai kabaddi nahi khelunga. Mein bolta hun ki mein har jagah sahi hu aur kahi pe bhi galat nahi hun,&quot; he said. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post(The team has spoken about my indiscipline. I have been a part of the Indian team as well. I very well know what discipline means. If I am found indisciplined anywhere, or if the allegations against me by the team are even one percent true, I will not play kabaddi. I say that I am right everywhere and I am not wrong.)Pawan Sehrawat has played 142 matches in Pro Kabaddi so far. He has piled on 1340 raid points with 40 Super Raids and 70 Super 10s. Moreover, he has also scored 70 tackle points.