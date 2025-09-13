"We can't let go stars like Pawan Sehrawat " - Fans react as Tamil Thalaivas make massive release amid Pro Kabaddi 2025

In a massive development, Tamil Thalaivas have released star raider Pawan Sehrawat amid Pro Kabaddi 2025. The announcement came on Saturday, September 13. The Thalaivas cited 'disciplinary reasons'. Notably, Pawan has been sent back home.Therefore, he will not be seen taking part for the remainder of the season. Pawan was acquired for ₹59.5 Lakh by the Thalaivas ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2025. He was also named captain of the team.Fans reacted to the development on X and questioned the decision.&quot;@ProKabaddi we can't let go stars like Pawan Sehrawat this way due to tension between players and the team management.First Ankush, now Pawan. Implement a rule for mid season transfer asap. #PKL2025 #TamilThalaivas,&quot; a fan wrote.Pawan was missing from the squad ahead of the Jaipur leg, which had stirred speculations regarding a fallout between him and the franchise. The official statement from the Thalaivas confirmed his absence from the rest of the season. Notably, Ankush Rathee of the Bengaluru Bulls was also sent home earlier, midway through the season, following similar reasons.&quot;First Ankush Rathi &amp; now Pawan Sehrawat. What's going on in #PKL12 ??,&quot; a user tweeted.Pawan did not play their previous game against the Bengal Warriorz. Arjun Deshwal captained the side and is likely to lead them for the remainder of the season.&quot;Really Pawan Sehrawat? India's best player ?,&quot; another tweet read.Shrish Khandelia @ShrishK12529LINKReally Pawan Sehrawat? India's best player ?Pawan Sehrawat Has Been Sent Home..?? Tamil Thalaivas Fans - Pawan Kaha Hein ? (Where is Pawan?) Tamil Thalaivas - Jii Wo To Shaitani Kar Raha Tha , To Usko Ghar Bhej Diya 😭😭😭😭 (He was being mischeveous, so he has been sent home),&quot; a fan wrote.sanjuxromanxemiwayfc @emiwayxsan30292LINKPawan Sehrawat Has Been Sent Home..??Tamil Thalaivas Fans - Pawan Kaha Hein ?Tamil Thalaivas - Jii Wo To Shaitani Kar Raha Tha , To Usko Ghar Bhej Diya 😭😭😭😭Pawan previously played for the Thalaivas in the ninth season. However, he featured in just one game and was ruled out due to injury. He then moved to the Telugu Titans but returned to the Thalaivas for the ongoing season.&quot;Pawan Sehrawat is bigger than your tinpot club !!!!!,&quot; a fan tweeted.It remains to be seen if the Thalaivas announce a replacement for the star raider.Pawan Sehrawat had an average start to Pro Kabaddi 2025A big name in Pro Kabaddi, Pawan did not have the start one would have expected from him this season. The star raider managed to score 22 raid points from three matches at an average of 7.33 without a single Super 10.His best performance in the three games he played came against the Telugu Titans, where he scored nine raid points. However, they lost all three matches that he was a part of.Their first win came against the Bengal Warriorz in Pawan's absence. So far, the Thalaivas have one win and three defeats from four games.