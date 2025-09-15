"We did everything wrong today"- Telugu Titans coach unhappy with team's defense after 2-point loss vs Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 2025

Telugu Titans head coach Krishan Kumar Hooda slammed his team's defense for their poor performance against the Bengaluru Bulls. Hooda blamed the defense's last-minute errors for the team's 34-32 defeat against the Bulls.

SMS Indoor Stadium played host to a match between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls on September 15 in Pro Kabaddi 2025. It was a Rivalry Week special match in PKL 2025, where the Bulls defeated the Titans by two points in the southern derby.

Speaking at the post-match press conference of the game between Bulls and Titans, coach Krishan Kumar Hooda said:

"It is our mistake. We did everything wrong today. We should not have done what happened in the last raid. In the last two-three minutes, our defense was not performing well."

Notably, the Titans conceded a super raid in the final moments of the match. Bengaluru's substitute raider Ganesha H took out Vijay Malik, Shubham Shinde and Rahul Dagar and scored three points in the final minute. Ultimately, the Bulls won by two points.

"We try to play freely"- Telugu Titans captain Vijay Malik says there is no pressure on his team after back-to-back defeats in PKL 2025

Telugu Titans skipper Vijay Malik also attended the post-match press conference. Before the match against the Bengaluru Bulls, the Titans also suffered a 33-39 defeat against Puneri Paltan. When asked about the two back-to-back defeats, Vijay said:

"What coach told us to do, we could not do it. The coach prepared a strategy, but we failed to follow it. There is no pressure on us. We try to play freely. Whatever coach says, we try to do it."

The Titans will play their next match against the undefeated Dabang Delhi KC team on September 17 at the SMS Indoor Stadium. It will be interesting to see if the Titans can finally win their first match of the Jaipur leg.

