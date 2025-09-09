"We are massive" - Fans praise Dabang Delhi after dominating 11-point victory over Bengal Warriorz in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Dabang Delhi continued their impressive run in Pro Kabaddi 2025 with a dominating 11-point victory (45-34) over Bengal Warriorz. Their unbeaten streak continued as they registered their fourth consecutive win from as many games.Delhi skipper Ashu Malik led from the front once again, carrying his stellar form. He scored yet another Super 10, picking up 16 raid points. Ashu found able support from Neeraj Narwal, who bagged six raid points, and Ajinkya Pawar, who picked up five raid points. Pawar scored three tackle points as well, along with Surjeet Singh, who also grabbed three tackle points.The fans praised Dabang Delhi on X for maintaining their unbeaten run in Pro Kabaddi 2025 so far. They moved to the top of the table after Match No. 23.&quot;4/4 wins for Dabang Delhi 🔥🔥🔥We are massive,&quot; a fan wrote.Dabang Delhi began their Pro Kabaddi 2025 campaign with a win over Bengaluru Bulls in their first game. They have not looked back ever since and continue to dominate.&quot;4th Consecutive Win for Unbeaten Dabang Delhi 45-34🔥Ashu Massss💥,&quot; a user tweeted.Notably, they have lost just one out of their last 20 matches in the league, as highlighted by a user. They have 15 wins, four tied results, and a loss.&quot;Dabang delhi in PKL in last 20 matches only lost 1 match🥶🥶🥶💙❤️,&quot; the user wrote.Toxiccc @LaakkksLINKDabang delhi in PKL in last 20 matches only lost 1 match🥶🥶🥶💙❤️Delhi's raiders were too good for Bengal's defense, which struggled to put up a solid display on the night.&quot;LETS GOO DD 🥳💪🏼 Sucks for devank Bengal defence needs to wake up #PKL12,&quot; a user tweeted.Ashu Malik scored his fourth Super 10 of the season, getting one in each game so far. He took his tally to 61 raid points from four games at an average of 15.25.&quot;ASHU MALIK SUPER 10 IN ALL THE GAMES 🔥 #PKL12,&quot; another user wrote.kz 🦅 @ALOVERSAINZLINKASHU MALIK SUPER 10 IN ALL THE GAMES 🔥 #PKL12Dabang Delhi now have eight points with a score difference of 19. They will be keen to carry forward their unbeaten run and continue their stellar showing in Pro Kabaddi 2025.Dabang Delhi to face Gujarat Giants in their next Pro Kabaddi 2025 clashRed-hot Dabang Delhi will face Gujarat Giants in their next match of Pro Kabaddi 2025. The game will be played on Thursday, September 11, at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag.Gujarat Giants have managed to win just one out of their two matches so far (before Match No.23). With two defeats, they have two points and a score difference of -13, placed eleventh on the table.The Giants are in action against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their ongoing fourth game. They will be keen to gain some momentum before taking on an unbeaten Dabang Delhi.