"What a gameplay by Alireza" - Fans hail Bengaluru Bulls' Iranian star after stellar Super 10 against Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi 2025

The Bengaluru Bulls registered their second consecutive win, staging a solid comeback after having lost their first three games of Pro Kabaddi 2025. Their Iranian star Alireza Mirzaian put up a stellar show as they defeated defending champions Haryana Steelers 40-33 in Match No. 21.Alireza Mirzaian scored a Super 10, bagging 12 raid points, which were all touch points. Bulls skipper Yogesh Dahiya took charge of the defense. The defender registered a High 5, scoring six tackle points. Aashish Malik chipped in five raid points while Deepak Sankar also grabbed a High 5, scoring five tackle points.Fans hailed the Iranian all-rounder for his excellent display against the defending champions on X.&quot;What a gameplay by Alireza 🔥 Collective effort again by Bengaluru Bulls 🥹 40-33 🎉 Kushi agutte ee thara gameplay nodakke (Feels happy to see such gameplay) #BengaluruBulls,&quot; a user wrote.Before Pro Kabaddi 2025, Alireza had last featured in the league in the 2023/24 season when he played for U Mumba. Fans welcomed the Iranian back to the league as he has continued to deliver on his return.&quot;Ali reza welcome back to pkl🔥🔥,&quot; a fan tweeted.Another user also expressed that Alireza could be the next superstar raider from Iran in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).&quot;After a long time A raider from IRAN playing with great skills...ALIREZA MIRZAIEN 😶‍🌫️ ...next star foreign raider?? Beautiful style of playing... Bengaluru Bulls got a real one ..is this his season ? #PKL2025 #ProKabaddi #BengaluruBulls #PKL,&quot; the user wrote.Ayan Khanra @AyanKha93842862LINKAfter a long time A raider from IRAN playing with great skills...ALIREZA MIRZAIEN 😶‍🌫️ ...next star foreign raider?? Beautiful style of playing... Bengaluru Bulls got a real one ..is this his season ? #PKL2025 #ProKabaddi #BengaluruBulls #PKLFans also hailed the Bulls for their incredible performance against the Haryana Steelers. They were at the top right from the beginning and ended the first half with a three-point lead. Carrying the momentum into the second half, they ensured not to give the defending champions any chance to stage a comeback and closed out the game successfully.&quot;Another win for Bengaluru Bulls 👊 Today, right from the beginning, the defence and riders of Bengaluru Bulls played brilliantly 🔥,&quot; a tweet read.The fans also hailed the all-round efforts from the team and a collective performance that saw them grab two crucial points.&quot;ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಬುಲ್ಸ್ 40-33 ಹರಿಯಾಣ ಸ್ಟೀಲರ್ಸ್ (Bengaluru Bulls 40-33 Haryana Steelers) Dominating win against a good team. Another solid performance from Alireza, Yogesh and Deepak. BC Ramesh is slowly but surely cracking how to use these players. #PKL #BengaluruBulls,&quot; another user tweeted.Karnataka Sports Fans @karnataka_sportLINKಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಬುಲ್ಸ್ 40-33 ಹರಿಯಾಣ ಸ್ಟೀಲರ್ಸ್Dominating win against a good team. Another solid performance from Alireza, Yogesh and Deepak. BC Ramesh is slowly but surely cracking how to use these players.#PKL #BengaluruBullsThe Bulls will be keen to build on the momentum and carry their winning streak forward after a poor start to the season.Bengaluru Bulls will face Jaipur Pink Panthers in their next clashBengaluru Bulls bounced back with strong wins over tough contenders like Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers. However, they will be up against another solid opponent in their next encounter.They will face the Jaipur Pink Panthers on Friday, September 12, at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. However, the Pink Panthers have not had a great start to their season.From three games so far, they have managed to win just one and have suffered two consecutive defeats. They will take on the Gujarat Giants in their next clash on September 9, after which they will face the Bulls. Therefore, they will be keen to get a win before they go up against an in-form Bulls side.