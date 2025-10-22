"We were struggling to qualify" - Manpreet Singh reacts after Haryana Steelers seal Top 8 spot with big win over Gujarat Giants in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Haryana Steelers' Head Coach Manpreet Singh was relieved after their dominating victory over Gujarat Giants in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They trashed them 50-32 on Tuesday, October 21. With this, the defending champions also qualified for the top eight.

Ad

Haryana Steelers had lost five games in a row in between and were struggling after having done well before. Manpreet Singh reckoned that they could have been in the top four but ended up having a tough time even qualifying.

They managed to come back with three wins in their last five matches.

"There is tension as a coach. We were stuck in between and were unable to qualify. We would have been in the top four and we came to a situation where we were struggling to qualify. So I am happy with this win. There is nothing less in Gujarat. They have a good coach and good players. We played very well against them. The entire team performed and it was seen today. I think Gujarat could not play as a unit and that is why we won with a good margin," he said during the post-match press conference.

Ad

Trending

The Steelers are sixth on the table with 18 points from 17 matches. As they aim to defend their title, they will be eager to enter the playoffs with back-to-back wins.

Virender Singh reflects on massive defeat against Haryana Steelers

Gujarat Giants' assistant coach Virender Singh reflected on their massive defeat against Haryana Steelers. He reckoned that their defense could not perform well. Further, they lost Mohammadreza Shadloui early in the game as the Iranian suffered an injury.

Ad

Lucky Sharma and Shadloui scored two tackle points while Himanshu scored a single tackle point. None of the other defenders could pick up points. Virender also provided an update on Shadloui's injury.

"The defense played very poorly which is why we gave away so many points and even lost the game. All our games are do-or-die. We lost Shadloui early due to injury which is why we could not set the defense too. We will assess the injury and see if he is fit, if not we will have to play someone else," he said.

The Giants are tenth on the table with 12 points from 17 games. They will face the Bengaluru Bulls in their final league stage match. It will be a must-win game for them. They will also hope for other results to go their way if they are to make the top eight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More