Haryana Steelers ended their five-match losing streak with a win over Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They beat them 39-32 on Monday, October 13. The defending champions moved to the sixth position on the table.

Skipper Jaideep Dahiya led from the front with a brilliant High 5. He scored six tackle points and carried his solid form. After their win, he stated how the management and head coach Manpreet Singh motivated them throughout a tough phase. Jaideep also added that the aim would be to make up for the five consecutive defeats from this stage.

"The management and coach never scolded us or asked us what we were doing or got angry. They just kept motivating us. Despite losing five games they kept backing us and we saw the result today. We will try to hold onto this momentum and make up for those losses with all wins now," he said during the post-match press conference.

Haryana Steelers head coach Manpreet Singh also lauded Jaideep and Rahul Sethpal. Rahul scored three tackle points and continued to perform well.

"Jaideep and Rahul are good players. They were doing good in Chennai too but the luck factor was missing a bit. Three matches were very close. It could have gone either way. But they did not leave any stone unturned. Barring two games they played well. Here too they played together," he stated.

Moreover, he reckoned that it was important for the entire team to do well together. He expressed his joy over the fact that it was a complete team performance from the Haryana Steelers.

"The raiders scored points. So when the whole team performs as a unit, then the team does well. I am more happy that the whole team did well."

Shivam Patare scored 11 raid points while Vinay chipped in with four. Sahil Narwal and Hardeep scored three tackle points each as well.

Haryana Steelers will aim to build on the momentum

After a much-needed win, Haryana Steelers will be challenged in their next game against the UP Yoddhas. The Yoddhas trashed U Mumba 40-24 in their previous game.

Haryana will aim to build on the momentum from their win over Patna Pirates. Each game will be crucial for them to try and push for a top-four finish. Their other remaining league stage fixtures are against U Mumba, Gujarat Giants, and Telugu Titans.

They have 14 points from as many matches at the moment. The defending champions will look to get on a winning streak after consecutive defeats.

