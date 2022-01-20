"In my opinion, the rule is wrong" - Bengaluru Bulls coach Randhir Sehrawat disappointed over 8-point raid 

Bengaluru Bulls coach Randhir Sehrawat was utterly disappointed with the referees' decision to award eight points to the Bengal Warriors during Match No. 67 of Pro Kabaddi 2022.

The Bulls dominated the Warriors and took a six-point lead by the 29th minute. Mohammad Nabibakhsh then went to raid for the Kolkata-based franchise and stepped in the lobby without any struggle. Six defenders of Bengaluru followed him to the lobby.

As a result, the umpires awarded one point to the Bulls and eight points because of the all-out to the Warriors. This raid led to the Bulls' 39-40 defeat. Speaking to the media after the match, Bulls coach Randhir Sehrawat expressed his displeasure and said:

"In my opinion, the rule is wrong. He is going for a suicide, and you are giving him 8 points. He went for a suicide. What is the mistake of my players? It is totally wrong. It was a one-sided match, but because of that rule, the result did not go our way."

If we got only one second more, we would have won the match: Bengaluru Bulls coach Randhir Sehrawat

Randhir Sehrawat added that although luck did not favor his team, his players performed exceptionally well. He believed if the Bulls had one second more, they would have overturned the deficit and won the match. Sehrawat concluded:

"It was not our day. Still, our players did really well. If we got only one second more, we would have won the match. Not even 2, just 1 second."

The Bengaluru Bulls will be in action on Sunday against the Gujarat Giants in a rematch of the sixth edition's final. When these two teams faced off in the first half of the season, the Bulls emerged victorious courtesy of Pawan Sehrawat's brilliance. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the reverse fixture.

