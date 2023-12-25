India’s star raider Pawan Kumar Sehrawat exhibited another stellar performance on Sunday during the 39th match of the Pro Kabaddi League between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls. He secured another Super 10 and finished with as many as 13 points.

However, despite that, Telugu Titans couldn’t cross the finish line as Bengaluru Bulls beat them by just a two-point margin in the end. A 33-31 win over the Titans saw the Bengaluru Bulls register their third win of the season.

Sehrawat yet again put in his best efforts but couldn’t take his team over the line. During the game, he was involved in an unusual incident with one of the Bengaluru Bulls players. After the match, he also complained about that particular incident to the Bull’s coach, Randhir Sehrawat.

When asked about the same by the media during the post-match press conference, he said:

“I know that kabaddi has developed a lot as a sport but players should always respect their seniors. Be it Ajay Thakur bhai, Surjeet Thakur, there’s always respect for them. But after witnessing someone, who has been scouted by myself, showing indisciplinary behavior feels disrespectful.

“Coach randomly asked me about the same. I can’t target that one specific player as these things happen in a game but when a player does something wrong who has been scouted by myself, it feels bad. That was what the conversation was all about,” he added.

“I will do a complete inquiry on that because I don’t want to ruin any player's life” - Randhir Sehrawat

The Bengaluru Bulls coach also spoke on the same while assuring to look into the matter and resolve the issue.

“Pawan was unhappy with one player's behavior towards him. He was surprised that someone from my team could do such things. I assured him that I will look into the same and told him that indisciplinary acts shouldn’t be done with anyone not just him,” Randhir Sehrawat said.

“Something wrong would have happened and I will do a complete inquiry on that because I don’t want to ruin any player's life no matter how anti the player is,” he added.

With three wins in eight matches, Bengaluru Bulls are currently sitting at number seven on the points table, whereas Telugu Titans are at the bottom with only a solitary win in seven matches.