"Whenever we are under pressure, Surender Gill does the job"- UP Yoddha assistant coach Arjun Singh

UP Yoddha's assistant coach Arjun Singh appreciated his team's raider Surender Gill for his top-quality performance against the Haryana Steelers. Gill scored 14 points in the match and ensured his team did not suffer a defeat in the Pro Kabaddi League on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Arjun spoke about Gill's Super 10 and highlighted his consistency in this season. So far, Gill has scored 66 raid points for UP Yoddha in nine matches. He is the number one raider of the franchise this year. Arjun Singh said:

"Surender is performing very well for us. Not just this match, but he has done well in other games as well and Pardeep Narwal is also returning to his old form gradually."

Commenting on how Surender ups his game in pressure situations, the UP Yoddha assistant coach added:

"Surender had been practicing hard at the UP Yoddha BK Kabaddi Academy with our coaches. We have shown him the techniques and he has applied them well on the court. As a result, his performance has been so good. Whenever we are under pressure, Gill does the job for us."

Surender Gill will be in action against the Telugu Titans on Saturday

UP Yoddha pulled off a 36-36 draw against the Haryana Steelers despite conceding a lead in the final minutes of the match. The Uttar Pradesh-based franchise holds are sixth in the points table right now, having recorded two wins, four losses and three draws in their first nine matches.

Surender Gill and Co. will play their next match against a depleted Telugu Titans outfit on Saturday during the Triple Panga. The Titans are yet to win their first match of the season. They will be aiming to end their winless streak when they take on Yoddha.

