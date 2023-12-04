Which player has the most raid points in Pro Kabaddi history?

UP Yoddhas captain Pardeep Narwal holds the number one spot in the most raid points list in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) history. The Sonipat native has picked up 1,568 raid points in 154 PKL matches with an average of 10.18 raid points per match.

Narwal became the first player to cross 1,500 raid points during UP Yoddhas' match against Gujarat Giants last season. He has 1180 successful raids out of the total 2,645 taken by him in eight seasons of PKL. His staggering stats also boast 79 super 10s and 73 super raids - both being the most for a player in the tournament.

Pardeep has widened his pole position in most raid points, with Bengal Warriors Maninder Singh occupying the second spot with 1,231 raid points. The 26-year-old also holds the record for most raid points in a single PKL season when he accumulated 369 points in 26 matches in 2017.

The Dubki King was the cornerstone in Patna Pirates lifting the PKL titles for three straight seasons (seasons 3-5) and was their captain in 2017. Pardeep Narwal has only played for three teams in PKL - Bengaluru Bulls (2015), Patna Pirates (2016-2019) and UP Yoddhas (2021-present).

How does a Kabaddi player earn raid points in PKL?

The raider is the only player who can fetch maximum points for his side. He gains points through touch or bonus. When a raider touches one of the seven defending players from the opponent's camp, then it's considered a touch point. Each individual touched will earn the raider a single point.

When six or more players are present from the opponent's point then the raider is entitled to claim a bonus point. It can be only taken when the raider touches his foot on the second line (bonus line) of the defending side. A bonus point rewards 1 point and it is accounted for the raider regardless of him being tackled.

In case, a raider picks three or more points, including touch, bonus or technical points (awarded to the team), then it is counted as a super raid.