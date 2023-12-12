Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League has started with a lot of excitement and close encounter matches where teams are contesting and trying to display top-notch performances. Fans are electrified to witness great efforts from their favorite players, and one such player Siddharth Desai would be keen to battle out at PKL 2023.

Siddharth will be playing for Haryana Steelers in PKL 2023 and has made a name for himself in kabaddi by showcasing his skills on the mat. He has secured 852 points in 56 matches played at an average of 67.53℅.

Siddharth Desai has showcased phenomenal performances in season 12 of PKL through his raiding skills. He gained recognition when he joined U Mumba in the Pro Kabaddi League. His powerful raids, agility, and intelligent playing style left an impression on fans and earned him the nickname "Baahubali" of kabaddi.

Siddharth Desai showed his class by picking 10 points in the match against Dabang Delhi

Siddharth Desai showed a stunning performance in the last game against Dabang Delhi, picking up 10 points through his outstanding raiding skills. With the likes of his epic performance, Haryana Steelers managed to gain a narrow win over Dabang Delhi (35-33) in the 17th match of Pro Kabaddi League, 2023.

Since joining the Haryana Steelers camp, Siddharth Desai has brought renewed optimism and determination. As he prepares for the challenges that lie ahead in PKL Season 10, Siddharth aims to contribute to his kabaddi legacy.

His journey from Mumbai’s alleys to the stage of the Pro Kabaddi League has been nothing short of extraordinary. He was purchased at a base price of 1 crore rupees by Haryana Steelers.

Siddharth Desais’s arrival, in PKL Season 10 as a member of the Haryana Steelers, is set to bring excitement to the arena. Haryana Steelers will play their next match against Puneri Paltan on 15th December, 2023.