U Mumba Schedule in 2023 Pro Kabaddi: Full list of fixtures of U Mumba for PKL 10

The Season 2 winners of the Pro Kabaddi League U Mumba will start their campaign with an opening-day clash against the UP Yoddhas on Saturday, December 2, at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

Fan favorites U Mumba had a poor PKL season 9 where they finished 9th on the points table, missing out on making the playoffs for a second successive season, witho them finishing Season 8 on 10th.

They'll want to make a turnaround under the tutelage of Iranian coach Gholamreza Mazandarani and return to the top half of the points table and compete for the title. Let's now look at U Mumba's schedule for Pro Kabaddi season 10.

U Mumba schedule and fixture list for Pro Kabaddi Season 10

December 2: U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas, Match 2 - The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad.

December 5: Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba, Match 7 - The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad.

December 8: Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba, Match 13 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

December 15: U Mumba vs Patna Pirates, Match 24 - Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune.

December 17: U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 28 - Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune.

December 24: U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors, Match 38 - SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

December 30: Telugu Titans vs U Mumba, Match 47 - Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida.

January 5: U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 57 - Dome by NSCI, Mumbai.

January 6: U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 58 - Dome by NSCI, Mumbai.

January 8: U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 63 - Dome by NSCI, Mumbai.

January 10: U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers, Match 66 - Dome by NSCI, Mumbai.

January 15: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba, Match 74 - SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

January 20: Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba, Match 80 - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

January 23: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan, Match 86 - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

January 26: U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants, Match 90 - Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna.

January 28: Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba, Match 93 - Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna.

February 3: UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba, Match 102 - Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

February 4: Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba, Match 105 - Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

February 10: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba, Match 113 - Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

February 13: Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba, Match 118 - Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

February 17: Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba, Match 124 - Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula.

February 20: U Mumba vs Telugu Titans, Match 130 - Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula.

Complete U Mumba Squad for Pro Kabaddi Season 10

Guman Singh, Shivam, Rohit Yadav, Jai Bhagwan, Rupesh, Sachin, Pranay Rane, Heiderali Ekrami, Kunal, Saurav Parthe, Alireza Mirzaeian, Girish Ernak, Surinder Singh, Mahender Singh, Gokulakannan M, Rinku, Shivansh Thakur, Bittu, Sombir, Mukilan Shanmugam, Visvanath V, and Amirmohammad Zafardanesh.