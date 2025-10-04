"Worst Defence, Akela Devank kitna karega" - Fans slam Bengal Warriorz for defeat over Gujarat Giants despite another terrific show from Devank Dalal

Bengal Warriorz suffered another defeat in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 campaign. They lost 40-47 to the Gujarat Giants on Saturday, October 04. Skipper Devank Dalal once again led from the front. He scored yet another massive Super 10.
Devank scored 25 raid points against the Giants. These included 19 touch and six bonus points. However, did not get enough support from the rest of his teammates. Unfortunately for Devank, this has been the story of the season so far.
Bengal Warriorz' defense once again failed to deliver. Gujarat Giants skipper Rakesh picked up 18 raid points. Fans slammed the Warriorz for another defeat despite Devank's heroics.
"Worst Defence, Akela Devank kitna karega . Bina Devank ke ye team 20 points se haare har match (Worst Defence, how much can Devank do alone. Without Devank this team will lose every game by 20 points)," a fan wrote on X.
The Bengal Warriorz crashed to their second consecutive defeat. Devank had scored 25 raid points even in the previous match that they lost against Puneri Paltan.
Below are a few other reactions from fans on X -
Devank has been in unreal form for the Warriorz this season. He has scored 181 raid points from 10 games with as many Super 10s.
Bengal Warriorz will face a massive challenge in their upcoming clash
Bengal Warriorz will have a four-day gap before their next game. However, they will face a massive challenge as they will be up against Dabang Delhi. Delhi will play two games before their clash against the Warriorz.
However, they have been the team to beat so far this season. They are at the top of the table with nine wins and 18 points from ten matches. The Warriorz' defense will have to perform well against Delhi captain and in-form raider Ashu Malik.
The Warriorz are struggling in the bottom half of the table. They have just three wins and six points. The Warriorz are placed eleventh. They will have to win all of their remaining games if they are to try and qualify for the playoffs from this stage.