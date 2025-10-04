"Worst Defence, Akela Devank kitna karega" - Fans slam Bengal Warriorz for defeat over Gujarat Giants despite another terrific show from Devank Dalal

Bengal Warriorz suffered another defeat in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 campaign. They lost 40-47 to the Gujarat Giants on Saturday, October 04. Skipper Devank Dalal once again led from the front. He scored yet another massive Super 10.

Ad

Devank scored 25 raid points against the Giants. These included 19 touch and six bonus points. However, did not get enough support from the rest of his teammates. Unfortunately for Devank, this has been the story of the season so far.

Bengal Warriorz' defense once again failed to deliver. Gujarat Giants skipper Rakesh picked up 18 raid points. Fans slammed the Warriorz for another defeat despite Devank's heroics.

"Worst Defence, Akela Devank kitna karega . Bina Devank ke ye team 20 points se haare har match (Worst Defence, how much can Devank do alone. Without Devank this team will lose every game by 20 points)," a fan wrote on X.

Ad

Trending

Harshit Maity 🇮🇳 @harshit_220799 Worst Defence, Akela Devank kitna karega . Bina Devank ke ye team 20 points se haare har match .

Ad

The Bengal Warriorz crashed to their second consecutive defeat. Devank had scored 25 raid points even in the previous match that they lost against Puneri Paltan.

Below are a few other reactions from fans on X -

Abhinav @AbhinavAT_07 Bengal Warriors 🤡 Devank 🦁🔥

Ad

Prinshu Agarwal @PrinshuAgarwal #BengalWarriorz defence so weak, it's making Rakesh Sungroya look better than Pardeep Narwal. ​ If I were a stakeholder, I would really crack down on the management for their poor planning and strategy. ​ #GujaratGiants #PKL2025

Ad

JudasInMyMind @One1WingedAngel Devank Dalal in Bengal warriors is like 2019 Messi surrounded by rakibitch,ratba,Suarrez and bussy😭

Ad

Ayan Khanra @AyanKha93842862 The first half defence performance takes the much needed win for Gujarat Giants here !! Brilliant from HS Rakesh... that's what he has !! Shadloui is backing himself now !! All over a good win..But in 2nd half Bengal makes a great comeback 😶‍🌫️ #PKL12 #ProKabaddi #PKL2025

Ad

Devank has been in unreal form for the Warriorz this season. He has scored 181 raid points from 10 games with as many Super 10s.

Bengal Warriorz will face a massive challenge in their upcoming clash

Bengal Warriorz will have a four-day gap before their next game. However, they will face a massive challenge as they will be up against Dabang Delhi. Delhi will play two games before their clash against the Warriorz.

Ad

However, they have been the team to beat so far this season. They are at the top of the table with nine wins and 18 points from ten matches. The Warriorz' defense will have to perform well against Delhi captain and in-form raider Ashu Malik.

The Warriorz are struggling in the bottom half of the table. They have just three wins and six points. The Warriorz are placed eleventh. They will have to win all of their remaining games if they are to try and qualify for the playoffs from this stage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More