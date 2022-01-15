"You guys will not get a chance to say that the team entirely relies on Pawan"- Bengaluru Bulls coach Randhir Sehrawat praises Bharat

Bengaluru Bulls head coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat heaped praise on his team's young raider Bharat for his consistent performances this season. Randhir mentioned that critics can no longer say that the Bulls rely only on captain Pawan Kumar Sehrawat.

Speaking to the media after his team's win against Gujarat Giants in Pro Kabaddi 2022, Bengaluru Bulls coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat praised Bharat and said:

"Bharat is good. He scored two tackle points and also scored raid points at crucial moments. Now you guys will not get a chance to say that the team entirely relies on Pawan. He is not alone, everyone gets a chance in this team. I am very happy with Bharat's performance."

Bharat scored six touch points, two tackle points and a bonus against the Gujarat Giants. He has scored 42 points from nine matches so far this season, registering one Super 10. Pawan Sehrawat has indeed received fantastic support from the debutant.

"Pawan Sehrawat has not changed much as a raider in last 3 seasons" - Randhir Singh Sehrawat

While Bharat has played the supporting raider's role well, Pawan Kumar Sehrwat has led the Bengaluru Bulls from the front with 141 raid points from 10 matches. Randhir Singh Sehrawat heaped praise on Pawan's captaincy and continued:

"Pawan was the same raider in season six, seven and eight. He has not changed much. The only thing that has changed is captaincy. I gave him the leadership in 7-8 matches of season seven. The team won 5-6 matches and drew one. After that, he won two golds as captain in the Senior National Championship. He is not just cool, but he is a fighter as well. He has both qualities."

With their win over the Giants, the Bulls are number one in the standings now. They will play their next match against the Patna Pirates on Sunday evening.

