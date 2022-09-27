"You need luck to win" - Deepak Hooda discusses Bengal Warriors' chances of winning Pro Kabaddi 2022

Bengal Warriors all-rounder Deepak Hooda has commented that the luck factor plays a crucial role in Pro Kabaddi League. He stated that all 12 teams will enter the tournament to win the trophy and give their 100% but the one who gets the right amount of luck will win the title.

During an appearance on Sportskeeda's Kabaddi Hangout show, Deepak Hooda spoke about the Bengal Warriors' training for Pro Kabaddi 2022. When asked about the team's chances of winning the title this season, Deepak replied:

"See all 12 teams come to win. You need the luck factor in your favor to win. We will give everything we have on the mat."

Hooda is one of the most successful players in PKL history. He owns the record for the most points by an all-rounder in the tournament, having scored 1,063 points in 140 matches. Bengal Warriors signed him for ₹43 lakh at the Pro Kabaddi 2022 auction.

"They consider us as their idols" - Deepak Hooda on motivating younger players

Hooda is one of the senior players in Bengal's squad for PKL 2022. Ahead of the new season, Bengal have organized a training camp for all the players, where the juniors have got a chance to spend time with the experienced campaigners.

Describing the way the seniors in the Bengal Warriors squad are helping the new players, Deepak Hooda said:

"We motivate the youngsters in our team very much. They consider us as their idols. We are like idols to the young kids in our team. Our coach, myself, Maninder Singh, Girish Ernak, Surender Nada, all seniors are treating them very nicely because a young player needs some push.

"They have the speed and skills, which is why they have been selected. They have the talent but we need to push them to bring out their best."

Pro Kabaddi 2022 will begin on October 7 in Bengaluru. Bengal Warriors will be in action on the second night of the tournament when they take on Haryana Steelers.

