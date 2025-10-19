"You will surely lift the cup this season" - Fans react as Telugu Titans secure consecutive wins by beating Gujarat Giants in Pro Kabaddi 2025

By Rishab Vm
Modified Oct 19, 2025 15:45 GMT
Telugu Titans beat Gujarat Giants (Image Credits: PKL &amp; @PremReddy1729,@JayaRam_7781/X)
Telugu Titans beat Gujarat Giants (Image Credits: PKL & @PremReddy1729,@JayaRam_7781/X)

Telugu Titans clinched their second consecutive victory in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They beat the Gujarat Giants 30-25 on Sunday, October 19. The Titans had defeated Puneri Paltan on Saturday, October 18.

With the win over Puneri Paltan, they had sealed their spot in the top eight as well. Against the Giants, the duo of skipper Vijay Malik and Bharat Hooda ran the show once again. Vijay scored eight raid points while Bharat picked up seven raid points.

The Telugu Titans' defense also put up an all-round effort. Ajit Pawar and Ankit scored four tackle points while Shubham Shinde picked up two. After two back-to-back defeats, it has been a brilliant comeback from the Titans.

Their fans were delighted with the performance and reacted to the win on X.

"Congrats Telugu Titans... You will surely lift the cup this season...," a user wrote.
Below are some other reactions from fans on X -

With this win, they also ended the Gujarat Giants' two-match winning streak. It was a big loss for the Giants as they are fighting for a spot in the top eight. They are eighth on the table with 12 points from 16 matches.

Telugu Titans in firm control for a top-four finish

While the Telugu Titans had already qualified for the top eight, a win over the Giants puts them in a much stronger position for a top-four finish. They are third on the table with 20 points from 17 games, with a score difference of 56.

Their final league stage game is against the Haryana Steelers on Wednesday, October 22. They will fancy themselves to beat the defending champions. A win will take them to 22 points and give them a firm chance of finishing in the top four.

The Titans had last qualified for the playoffs in Season 4. Therefore, they will not want to let the opportunity of a top-four finish slip from their hands. It will also put them in a better position to try and win their maiden Pro Kabaddi title. Moreover, they will aim to head into the playoffs with momentum on their side.

