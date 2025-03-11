Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after March 10

Junior Steelers have moved to the top of the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Pool A standings with 15 points from three matches, including two wins and a loss. They have a score difference of 46, following a 13-point victory over Chandigarh Chargers.

The Chargers, on the other hand, are third in the Pool B standings with seven points and a score difference of one. Thus far in the tournament, they have registered one win and a couple of losses.

The UP Falcons and Vasco Vipers played out a thrilling 36-36 tie earlier in the day. The Falcons are fourth in Pool A with 11 points and a score difference of -9, while the Vipers are languishing at the bottom of the standings with just three points.

Yuva Yoddhas thrashed Yuva Paltan 47-13 to occupy the top spot in the Pool B standings with 19 points. They have had a great start to the tournament, winning three matches and losing one. Yuva Paltan, on the other hand, are last in the standings with six points and a score difference of -21 from three outings.

Yuva Mumba stunned fan-favorite Palani Tuskers with a score of 45-24 in the final encounter of the day. The Mumbai-based franchise are second in Pool B with 12 points and a score difference of 19, while the Tuskers are placed third in Pool A with 12 points and a score difference of -11.

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table (Image via YKS website)

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Day 5 Results (Monday, March 10)

Match 17 - UP Falcons 36-36 Vasco Vipers

Match 18 - Chandigarh Chargers 27-40 Junior Steelers

Match 19 - Yuva Paltan 31-47 Yuva Yoddhas

Match 20 - Yuva Mumba 45-24 Palani Tuskers

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Day 6 Fixtures (Tuesday, March 11)

Match 21, Kurukshetra Warriors vs Yuva Yoddhas, 10:15 AM IST

Match 22, Sonipat Spartans vs Junior Steelers, 11:45 AM IST

Match 23, Palani Tuskers vs UP Falcons, 4:00 PM IST

Match 24, Jaipur Pink Cubs vs Warriorz K.C., 5:30 PM IST

