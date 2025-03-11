  • home icon
  • Kabaddi
  • Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after March 10

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after March 10

By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Mar 11, 2025 11:01 IST
Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table (Image via YKS website)
Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table (Image via YKS website)

Junior Steelers have moved to the top of the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Pool A standings with 15 points from three matches, including two wins and a loss. They have a score difference of 46, following a 13-point victory over Chandigarh Chargers.

Ad

The Chargers, on the other hand, are third in the Pool B standings with seven points and a score difference of one. Thus far in the tournament, they have registered one win and a couple of losses.

The UP Falcons and Vasco Vipers played out a thrilling 36-36 tie earlier in the day. The Falcons are fourth in Pool A with 11 points and a score difference of -9, while the Vipers are languishing at the bottom of the standings with just three points.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Yuva Yoddhas thrashed Yuva Paltan 47-13 to occupy the top spot in the Pool B standings with 19 points. They have had a great start to the tournament, winning three matches and losing one. Yuva Paltan, on the other hand, are last in the standings with six points and a score difference of -21 from three outings.

Yuva Mumba stunned fan-favorite Palani Tuskers with a score of 45-24 in the final encounter of the day. The Mumbai-based franchise are second in Pool B with 12 points and a score difference of 19, while the Tuskers are placed third in Pool A with 12 points and a score difference of -11.

Ad
Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table (Image via YKS website)
Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table (Image via YKS website)

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Day 5 Results (Monday, March 10)

Match 17 - UP Falcons 36-36 Vasco Vipers

Ad

Match 18 - Chandigarh Chargers 27-40 Junior Steelers

Match 19 - Yuva Paltan 31-47 Yuva Yoddhas

Match 20 - Yuva Mumba 45-24 Palani Tuskers

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Day 6 Fixtures (Tuesday, March 11)

Match 21, Kurukshetra Warriors vs Yuva Yoddhas, 10:15 AM IST

Match 22, Sonipat Spartans vs Junior Steelers, 11:45 AM IST

Match 23, Palani Tuskers vs UP Falcons, 4:00 PM IST

Match 24, Jaipur Pink Cubs vs Warriorz K.C., 5:30 PM IST

Quick Links

Edited by Nihal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी