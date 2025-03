Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025, a first-of-its-kind tournament in Kabaddi, is all set to start on Thursday, March 6. All the matches of the campaign will be hosted at the Vandana Kataria Indoor Stadium in Haridwar.

A total of 12 teams will compete in the competition for the silverware. A total of six teams have qualified for the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 from the 11th edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series, which was played in December 2024 and January 2025.

Four matches will be played every day, and the grand finale is scheduled for April 4. Division 1 winners Palani Tuskers, runners-up Sonipat Spartans, and third-placed Kurukshetra Warriors are three participating teams alongside the Division 2 winners UP Falcons and runners-up Chandigarh Chargers.

Moreover, Division 3 winners Vasco Vipers are the sixth team. These six teams will compete against six other Invitational Youth Teams for the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 silverware. A total of three rounds will be played in the tournament to determine the final winner.

The six Invitational Youth teams are Yuva Mumba, Yuva Paltan, Yuva Yoddhas, Warriorz K.C., Junior Steelers, and Jaipur Pink Cubs. These 12 teams will be divided into Pool A and Pool B. The pool distribution was done based on the rankings from the division rounds from YKS Edition 11.

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, March 6

Match 1: Kurukshetra Warriors vs Yuva Yoddhas, 10:15 AM

Match 2: UP Falcons vs Junior Steelers, 11:45 AM

Match 3: Sonipat Spartans vs Warriorz K.C, 4:00 PM

Match 4: Palani Tuskers vs Vasco Vipers, 5:30 PM

Friday, March 7

Match 5: Chandigarh Chargers vs UP Falcons, 10:00 AM

Match 6: Yuva Mumba vs Vasco Vipers, 11:45 AM

Match 7: Yuva Yoddhas vs Warriorz K.C, 4:00 PM

Match 8: Palani Tuskers vs Jaipur Pink Cubs, 5:30 PM

Saturday, March 8

Match 9: Vasco Vipers vs Junior Steelers, 10:00 AM

Match 10: Kurukshetra Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Cubs, 11:45 AM

Match 11: Sonipat Spartans vs Yuva Mumba, 4:00 PM

Match 12: Yuva Paltan vs UP Falcons, 5:30 PM

Sunday, March 9

Match 13: Sonipat Spartans vs Yuva Yoddhas, 10:15 AM

Match 14: Kurukshetra Warriors vs Chandigarh Chargers, 11:45 AM

Match 15: Yuva Paltan vs Palani Tuskers, 4:00 PM

Match 16: Jaipur Pink Cubs vs Warriorz K.C, 5:30 PM

Monday, March 10

Match 17: UP Falcons vs Vasco Vipers, 10:15 AM

Match 18: Chandigarh Chargers vs Junior Steelers, 11:45 AM

Match 19: Yuva Paltan vs Yuva Yoddhas, 4:00 PM

Match 20: Yuva Mumba vs Palani Tuskers, 5:30 PM

Tuesday, March 11

Match 21: Yuva Yoddhas vs Kurukshetra Warriors, 10:15 AM

Match 22: Sonipat Spartans vs Junior Steelers, 11:45 AM

Match 23: Palani Tuskers vs UP Falcons, 4:00 PM

Match 24: Warriorz K.C vs Jaipur Pink Cubs, 5:30 PM

Wednesday, March 12

Match 25: Sonipat Spartans vs Chandigarh Chargers, 10:15 AM

Match 26: Yuva Paltan vs Vasco Vipers, 11:45 AM

Match 27: Kurukshetra Warriors vs Yuva Mumba, 4:00 PM

Match 28: Yuva Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Cubs, 5:30 PM

Thursday, March 13

Match 29: Kurukshetra Warriors vs Sonipat Spartans, 10:15 AM

Match 30: Yuva Mumba vs Chandigarh Chargers, 11:45 AM

Match 31: Junior Steelers vs Palani Tuskers, 4:00 PM

Match 32: Yuva Paltan vs Warriorz K.C, Haridwar, 5:30 PM

Friday, March 14

Match 33: Yuva Mumba vs UP Falcons, 10:15 am

Match 34: Yuva Paltan vs Chandigarh Chargers, 11:45 am

Match 35: Vasco Vipers vs Jaipur Pink Cubs, 4:00 pm

Match 36: Junior Steelers vs Warriorz K.C, 5:30 pm

Saturday, March 15

Match 37: Chandigarh Chargers vs Yuva Paltan, 10:15 am

Match 38: Vasco Vipers vs Palani Tuskers, 11:45 am

Match 39: Kurukshetra Warriors vs Warriorz K.C, 4:00 pm

Match 40: Yuva Yoddhas vs Yuva Mumba, 5:30 pm

Sunday, March 16

Match 41: Sonipat Spartans vs Yuva Paltan, 10:15 am

Match 42: Vasco Vipers vs UP Falcons, 11:45 am

Match 43: Chandigarh Chargers vs Jaipur Pink Cubs, 4:00 pm

Match 44: Yuva Mumba vs Junior Steelers, 5:30 pm

Monday, March 17

Match 45: Yuva Yoddhas vs Vasco Vipers, 10:15 am

Match 46: UP Falcons vs Warriorz K.C, 11:45 am

Match 47: Kurukshetra Warriors vs Palani Tuskers, 4:00 pm

Match 48: Jaipur Pink Cubs vs Junior Steelers, 5:30 pm

Tuesday, March 18

Match 49: Chandigarh Chargers vs Sonipat Spartans, 10:15 am

Match 50: Warriorz K.C vs UP Falcons, 11:45 am

Match 51: Yuva Yoddhas vs Palani Tuskers, 4:00 pm

Match 52: Yuva Paltan vs Yuva Mumba, 5:30 pm

Wednesday, March 19

Match 53: Sonipat Spartans vs Vasco Vipers, 10:15 am

Match 54: Yuva Mumba vs Kurukshetra Warriors, 11:45 am

Match 55: Jaipur Pink Cubs vs Palani Tuskers, 4:00 pm

Match 56: Yuva Paltan vs Junior Steelers, 5:30 pm

Thursday, March 20

Match 57: Chandigarh Chargers vs Yuva Yoddhas, 10:15 am

Match 58: Vasco Vipers vs Warriorz K.C, 11:45 am

Match 59: UP Falcons vs Palani Tuskers, 4:00 pm

Match 60: Junior Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Cubs, 5:30 pm

Friday, March 21

Match 61: Kurukshetra Warriors vs Vasco Vipers, 10:15 am

Match 62: Yuva Mumba vs Warriorz K.C, 11:45 am

Match 63: Yuva Paltan vs Sonipat Spartans, 4:00 pm

Match 64: Yuva Yoddhas vs Junior Steelers, 5:30 pm

Saturday, March 22

Match 65: Chandigarh Chargers vs Kurukshetra Warriors, 10:15 am

Match 66: Junior Steelers vs UP Falcons, 11:45 am

Match 67: Palani Tuskers vs Warriorz K.C, 4:00 pm

Match 68: Yuva Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Cubs, 5:30 pm

Sunday, March 23

Match 69: Kurukshetra Warriors vs UP Falcons, 10:15 am

Match 70: Yuva Yoddhas vs Sonipat Spartans, 11:45 am

Match 71: Warriorz K.C vs Vasco Vipers, 4:00 pm

Match 72: Chandigarh Chargers vs Yuva Mumba, 5:30 pm

Monday, March 24

Match 73: Sonipat Spartans vs UP Falcons, 10:15 am

Match 74: Yuva Yoddhas vs Yuva Paltan, 11:45 am

Match 75: Palani Tuskers vs Junior Steelers, 4:00 pm

Match 76: Yuva Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Cubs, 5:30 pm

Tuesday, March 25

Match 77: Chandigarh Chargers vs Warriorz K.C, 10:15 am

Match 78: Sonipat Spartans vs Kurukshetra Warriors, 11:45 am

Match 79: Jaipur Pink Cubs vs Vasco Vipers, 4:00 pm

Match 80: Yuva Mumba vs Yuva Yoddhas, 5:30 pm

Wednesday, March 26

Match 81: Junior Steelers vs Vasco Vipers, 10:15 am

Match 82: UP Falcons vs Jaipur Pink Cubs, 11:45 am

Match 83: Kurukshetra Warriors vs Yuva Paltan, 4:00 pm

Match 84: Chandigarh Chargers vs Palani Tuskers, 5:30 pm

Thursday, March 27

Match 85: Sonipat Spartans vs Jaipur Pink Cubs, 10:15 am

Match 86: Yuva Yoddhas vs Chandigarh Chargers, 11:45 am

Match 87: Warriorz K.C vs Palani Tuskers, 4:00 pm

Match 88: Yuva Mumba vs Yuva Paltan, 5:30 pm

Friday, March 28

Match 89: Jaipur Pink Cubs vs UP Falcons, 10:15 am

Match 90: Kurukshetra Warriors vs Junior Steelers, 11:45 am

Match 91: Chandigarh Chargers vs Vasco Vipers, 4:00 pm

Match 92: Yuva Mumba vs Sonipat Spartans, 5:30 pm

Saturday, March 29

Match 93: Yuva Paltan vs Kurukshetra Warriors, 10:15 am

Match 94: Yuva Yoddhas vs UP Falcons, 11:45 am

Match 95: Warriorz K.C vs Junior Steelers, 4:00 pm

Match 96: Sonipat Spartans vs Palani Tuskers, 5:30 pm

Sunday, March 30

Match 97: TBC vs TBC (H2H Round), 10:15 am

Match 98: TBC vs TBC (Super 6), 11:45 am

Match 99: TBC vs TBC (Super 6), 4:00 pm

Match 100: TBC vs TBC (Super 6), 5:30 pm

Monday, March 31

Match 101: TBC vs TBC (H2H Round), 10:15 am

Match 102: TBC vs TBC (Super 6), 11:45 am

Match 103: TBC vs TBC (Super 6), 4:00 pm

Match 104: TBC vs TBC (Super 6), 5:30 pm

Tuesday, April 1

Match 105: TBC vs TBC (H2H Round), 10:15 am

Match 106: TBC vs TBC (Super 6), 11:45 am

Match 107: TBC vs TBC (Super 6), 4:00 pm

Match 108: TBC vs TBC (Super 6), 5:30 pm

Wednesday, April 2

Eliminator 1: TBC vs TBC (Playoffs), 4:00 pm

Eliminator 2: TBC vs TBC (Playoffs), 5:30 pm

Thursday, April 3

Semi Final: Winner of Eliminator 1 vs Winner of Eliminator 2 (Playoffs), 5:30 pm

Friday, April 4

Final: TBC vs TBC (Final), 5:30 pm

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Live Streaming Details

The FanCode app and website will live stream the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 for fans in India.

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Full Squads

Vasco Vipers

Abhijeet Potadar, Sachin Joginder, Sahil, Suresh, Ashish, Chandrakant Ghadi, Laxman Gawda, Prince, Bhargav, Nitin, Sumitkumar, Jai Hind, Gaurav, Sanchit Gawas, Gagan, Parveen, Rahul.

Chandigarh Chargers

Chetan Sahu, Dinesh, Mahesh Rana, Mohit Surender, Bablu Singh, Pratap Singh, Virender Singh, Gurmeet Dalal, Vikram Singh, Aditya Kaushal, Ankit Dhull, Lakshay, Deepak Kumar, Sandeep Saini, Niket Singh, Bhag Singh, Kulvinder Dalal, Vijay Dhull.

UP Falcons

Abhishek Panwar, Mohit Nagar, Anand Yadav, Arjun Sirohi, Ashish Bhati, Kunal Bhati, Abhishek Kumar, Vivek Kumar, Aman Kumar, Ayush Kumar, Shiv Nagar, Ajay Yadav, Rajdeep Kumar, Shani Gupta, Alok Kumar, Gaurav Bansal, Navneet Nagar, Shaurya Pratap Singh, Himanshu Yadav, Lucky Kumar.

Kurukshetra Warriors

Ankit Dahiya, Milan Dahiya, Sachin Jagbir, Akshay Ahri, Himanshu, Satvik Narwal, Anurag Omvir, Sachin, Sahil Ahri, Sangam Omprakash, Happy Janghu, Rohit Nandal, Badal Singh, Karamveer Mann, Rohit Sehrawat, Rahul Jaglan, Rahul Poriya.

Palani Tuskers

Elanthendral Elancheliyan, Kesavan Raja, Rajapal J, S Sandeep Shanmugam, Shanmugavel Sakthivel, Harish Kamatchi, Gowtham Murugan, M Esakkiraja, S Surya M Saravanan, Sankar Sekar, Deepak Sankar, Sakthivel Thangavelu, Abikumar M Suresh Kumar, K Vishva Kumar, Ranjith Mohan, S Stanly Packiaraj P Samuel.

Sonipat Spartans

Ankit Dangi, Ankit Saharwa, Deepak Jaglan, Ankit Kumar Rana, Harsh Kumar, Sahil, Kapil Singh, Harsh, Naveen Sharma, Pankaj, Aman, Rahul Ahri, Salook, Saurabh Narwal, Aman Narwal, Annu Chahal, Arun Kumar.

Yuva Mumbai

Aman Panwar, Mukesh Kannan, Nikesh, Aditya Chougule, Pruthviraj Shinde, Aashish Kumar, Prem Mandal, A Balabharathi, Chetan Choudhary, Mukesh Kumar, Sunny, Deepak Kundu.

Yuva Paltan

Abhishek Kumar, Ashish Padale, Chaitanya Patil, Dineshkumar Ganabathi, Maninder, Rahul Teke, Anuj Singh, Raman Kumar, Vedant Undare, Darshan R, Rakul Krishna, Sanjay Enania, Nithesh Ramaiah, Akash Disale, Rakesh.

Yuva Yoddhas

Aditya Singh, Jatin Singh, Keshav Kumar, Sushant Singh, Vishu Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Anil Gurjar, Kunal Chaudhary, Shivam Singh, Anant Singh, Sachin Singh, Ravi, Sanket Khalate, Ajay Ganesh, Gangaram, Naman Singh, Sonu Rathee, Jayesh Mahajan.

Warriorz KC

Lalit Dalal, Manprit, Rachit Yadav, Sumit Rathee, Punit Kumar, Deep Kumar, Mohit Kuldeep, Amandeep Kajal, Manjeet, Ronak Nain, Nitin Jangra, Yash Malik.

Junior Steelers

Mayank Saini, Ritik, Vikas Jadhav, Ajay Maravi, Ayush Singh, N Manikandan, Nilesh Shinde, Jasbir Dahiya, S Manikandan, Yogesh Chahal, Nishant Malik, Sahil Narwal.

Jaipur Pink Cubs

Sahil Satpal, Sombir Singh, Sahil Rajbir, Anil, K Dharanidharan, Yogesh, Himanshu Kanwarpal, Nitin Kumar, Ronak Singh, Sahil Deswal, Sachin Dharamvir, Aryan Kumar, Harbir Singh, Deepanshu Khatri.

