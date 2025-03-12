Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after March 11

Yuva Yoddhas defeated the Kurukshetra Warriors 55-27 in the first match of Day 6 to retain the top spot in the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Pool B standings. They have 25 points from five matches, including four wins and a loss. The Yoddhas have a score difference of 83.
Meanwhile, the Kurukshetra Warriors (previously fifth) have slipped to last place in the Pool B points table with six points and a score difference of -45. As a result of their loss, Yuva Paltan moved to fifth place.
Sonipat Spartans (previously fourth) have jumped two spots to occupy the second position in the Pool B standings, courtesy of a 49-32 victory against the Junior Steelers. They have 13 points and a score difference of 10 from four outings. The Steelers, on the other hand, are third in Pool A with 15 points and a score difference of 29.
UP Falcons defeated Palani Tuskers by 16 points to move to the second position in the Pool A standings with 17 points and a score difference of five from five matches. The Tuskers, meanwhile, have dropped to the fourth position with 12 points and a score difference of -27.
Jaipur Pink Cubs have stormed to the top of the Pool A standings following a narrow victory against Warriorz K.C. in the reverse fixture. The Pink Cubs have 17 points from four matches, including three wins and a loss. The Jaipur-based club have a score difference of 22.
Warriors K.C. have retained the fifth position with 11 points and a score difference of -13 from four matches. They have won and lost a couple of matches each.
Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Day 6 Results (Tuesday, March 11)
Match 21, Kurukshetra Warriors 27-55 Yuva Yoddhas
Match 22, Sonipat Spartans 49-32 Junior Steelers
Match 23, Palani Tuskers 30-46 UP Falcons
Match 24, Jaipur Pink Cubs 39-36 Warriorz K.C.
Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Day 7 Fixtures (Wednesday, March 12)
Match 25 - Sonipat Spartans vs Chandigarh Chargers, 10:15 am
Match 26 - Yuva Paltan vs Vasco Vipers, 11:45 am
Match 27 - Kurukshetra Warriors vs Yuva Mumba, 4:00 pm
Match 28 - Yuva Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Cubs, 5:30 pm