Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after March 11

By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Mar 12, 2025 11:06 IST
Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table (Image via YKS website)
Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table (Image via YKS website)

Yuva Yoddhas defeated the Kurukshetra Warriors 55-27 in the first match of Day 6 to retain the top spot in the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Pool B standings. They have 25 points from five matches, including four wins and a loss. The Yoddhas have a score difference of 83.

Meanwhile, the Kurukshetra Warriors (previously fifth) have slipped to last place in the Pool B points table with six points and a score difference of -45. As a result of their loss, Yuva Paltan moved to fifth place.

Sonipat Spartans (previously fourth) have jumped two spots to occupy the second position in the Pool B standings, courtesy of a 49-32 victory against the Junior Steelers. They have 13 points and a score difference of 10 from four outings. The Steelers, on the other hand, are third in Pool A with 15 points and a score difference of 29.

UP Falcons defeated Palani Tuskers by 16 points to move to the second position in the Pool A standings with 17 points and a score difference of five from five matches. The Tuskers, meanwhile, have dropped to the fourth position with 12 points and a score difference of -27.

Jaipur Pink Cubs have stormed to the top of the Pool A standings following a narrow victory against Warriorz K.C. in the reverse fixture. The Pink Cubs have 17 points from four matches, including three wins and a loss. The Jaipur-based club have a score difference of 22.

Warriors K.C. have retained the fifth position with 11 points and a score difference of -13 from four matches. They have won and lost a couple of matches each.

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table (Image via YKS website)
Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table (Image via YKS website)

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Day 6 Results (Tuesday, March 11)

Match 21, Kurukshetra Warriors 27-55 Yuva Yoddhas

Match 22, Sonipat Spartans 49-32 Junior Steelers

Match 23, Palani Tuskers 30-46 UP Falcons

Match 24, Jaipur Pink Cubs 39-36 Warriorz K.C.

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Day 7 Fixtures (Wednesday, March 12)

Match 25 - Sonipat Spartans vs Chandigarh Chargers, 10:15 am

Match 26 - Yuva Paltan vs Vasco Vipers, 11:45 am

Match 27 - Kurukshetra Warriors vs Yuva Mumba, 4:00 pm

Match 28 - Yuva Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Cubs, 5:30 pm

