Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after March 11

Yuva Yoddhas defeated the Kurukshetra Warriors 55-27 in the first match of Day 6 to retain the top spot in the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Pool B standings. They have 25 points from five matches, including four wins and a loss. The Yoddhas have a score difference of 83.

Meanwhile, the Kurukshetra Warriors (previously fifth) have slipped to last place in the Pool B points table with six points and a score difference of -45. As a result of their loss, Yuva Paltan moved to fifth place.

Sonipat Spartans (previously fourth) have jumped two spots to occupy the second position in the Pool B standings, courtesy of a 49-32 victory against the Junior Steelers. They have 13 points and a score difference of 10 from four outings. The Steelers, on the other hand, are third in Pool A with 15 points and a score difference of 29.

UP Falcons defeated Palani Tuskers by 16 points to move to the second position in the Pool A standings with 17 points and a score difference of five from five matches. The Tuskers, meanwhile, have dropped to the fourth position with 12 points and a score difference of -27.

Jaipur Pink Cubs have stormed to the top of the Pool A standings following a narrow victory against Warriorz K.C. in the reverse fixture. The Pink Cubs have 17 points from four matches, including three wins and a loss. The Jaipur-based club have a score difference of 22.

Warriors K.C. have retained the fifth position with 11 points and a score difference of -13 from four matches. They have won and lost a couple of matches each.

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table (Image via YKS website)

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Day 6 Results (Tuesday, March 11)

Match 21, Kurukshetra Warriors 27-55 Yuva Yoddhas

Match 22, Sonipat Spartans 49-32 Junior Steelers

Match 23, Palani Tuskers 30-46 UP Falcons

Match 24, Jaipur Pink Cubs 39-36 Warriorz K.C.

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Day 7 Fixtures (Wednesday, March 12)

Match 25 - Sonipat Spartans vs Chandigarh Chargers, 10:15 am

Match 26 - Yuva Paltan vs Vasco Vipers, 11:45 am

Match 27 - Kurukshetra Warriors vs Yuva Mumba, 4:00 pm

Match 28 - Yuva Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Cubs, 5:30 pm

