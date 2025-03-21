Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after March 21

Warriorz K.C. emerged victorious, defeating Yuva Mumba in the Yuva All-Stars Championship. With a 10-point defeat, they won their eighth match of the season and now have 47 points from 11 games, a score difference of 60.

With their eighth defeat, Junior Steelers are now placed at the fifth position in the Pool A standings with 18 points and a negative score difference of -32. Vasco Vipers return back to winning ways outcasting Kurukshetra Warriors with a 10-point deficit, and registering their second win of the season with 14 points and a difference of -132.

Yuva Yoddhas leads the table in the Pool B standings with 45 points with seven wins in 11 games. Earlier in the day, they defeated Junior Steelers by 19 points boosting their score difference to 102.

With seven victories, Yuva Mumba is in the second position and have registered 38 points alongside Sonipat Spartans, who have six wins. Yuva Mumba had lost the game against Warriorz K.C, but Sonipat Spartans defeated Yuva Paltan to fill in the third position in Pool B standings.

Yuva Paltan, in fifth place, lost their seventh game out of 11 and now has 25 points, a negative difference of -51. Kurukshetra Warriors, at the bottom of the table, have just won two of the 10 games they have played and now have 14 points, a huge difference of -104.

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table (Image via YKS Website)

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Day 16 Results (Friday, March 21)

Match 61 - Kurukshetra Warriors (45-55) Vasco Vipers

Match 62 - Yuva Mumba (28-38) Warriorz K.C

Match 63 - Yuva Paltan (29-33) Sonipat Spartans

Match 64 - Yuva Yoddhas (42-23) Junior Steelers

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Day 17 Fixtures (Saturday, March 22)

Match 65 - Chandigarh Chargers vs Kurukshetra Warriors, 10:15 AM

Match 66 - Junior Steelers vs UP Falcons, 11:45 AM

Match 67 - Palani Tuskers vs Warriorz K.C, 4:00 PM

Match 68 - Yuva Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Clubs, 5:30 PM

