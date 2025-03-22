Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after March 22

By SC Desk
Modified Mar 22, 2025 23:18 IST
Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table (Image via YKS Website)
Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table (Image via YKS Website)

Jaipur Pink Clubs lead the Pool A standings of the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 with 56 points and a score difference of 93. Jaipur Pink Clubs defeated Yuva Paltan in the 68th match marking their 10th win of the season from 11 games, henceforth qualifying for the playoffs. The other team adding a “Q” symbol to their name are the Warriorz K.C. with 52 points from 12 games with a score difference of 63.

Palani Tuskers, in third place, lost to Warriorz K.C. by three points, so they now have 36 points, a difference of -13. UP Falcons registered the fifth tie of the season, the highest in the edition, from the 11 games played.

They have also won three and lost three. The tie came against Junior Steelers (44-44), who are just behind Junior Steelers in the table with 21 points from 12 games, just two wins, eight losses, and two ties.

Chandigarh Chargers in the fourth position of the Pool B standings have won five games from 11 encounters, with the other five ending in loss, with one tie. They are now with 36 points and a score difference of 51.

Yuva Paltan fills the fifth position with 25 points from 12 games, which includes four wins and eight losses. Kurukshetra Warriors at the bottom of the table have 14 points from the 11 games played with just two wins and eight losses.

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table (Image via YKS Website)
Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table (Image via YKS Website)

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Day 17 Results (Saturday, March 22)

Match 65 - Chandigarh Chargers (56-36) Kurukshetra Warriors

Match 66 - Junior Steelers (44-44) UP Falcons

Match 67 - Palani Tuskers (33-36) Warriorz K.C

Match 68 - Yuva Paltan (27-49) Jaipur Pink Clubs

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Day 18 Fixtures (Sunday, March 23)

Match 69 - Kurukshetra Warriors vs UP Falcons, 10:15 AM

Match 70 - Yuva Yoddhas vs Sonipat Spartans, 11:45 AM

Match 71 - Warriorz K.C vs Vasco Vipers, 4:00 PM

Match 72 - Chandigarh Chargers vs Yuva Mumba, 5:30 PM

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
