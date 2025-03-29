Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after March 29

The Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 concluded with its pool stage on Saturday, March 29, with the top eight teams qualifying for the Super Six race. Meanwhile, the table toppers Jaipur Pink Clubs and Yuva Yoddhas clash for a three-match game, in which the winner directly qualifies for the final, and the loser moves to the playoffs.

On Day 24, Warriorz K.C lost against Junior Steelers by five points and are now at the second position with 70 points, at a difference of 115. Palani Tuskers, with their win against Sonipat Spartans, move to the third with seven wins and losses each and two ties at 47 points.

Junior Steelers at the fourth position have 44 points with their sixth win from 16 games at a score difference of 42.

Yuva Yoddhas at the top of the Pool B table, defeated UP Falcons by 23 points to win their 10th game of the season with 65 points at a difference of 170. The Sonipat Spartans (previously first) slipped to second with 61 points from 16 games at a score difference of 41.

Kurukshetra Warriors, at the bottom of the table, have just 20 points, winning three games from the 16 encounters faced at a negative difference of -171.

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table (Image via YKS Website)

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Day 24 Results (Saturday, March 29)

Match 93 - Yuva Paltan (35-27) Kurukshetra Warriors

Match 94 - Yuva Yoddhas (59-36) UP Falcons

Match 95 - Warriorz K.C (38-43) Junior Steelers

Match 96 - Sonipat Spartans (36-40) Palani Tuskers

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Day 25 Fixtures (Saturday, March 29)

Super Six - Match 97 - Junior Steelers vs Chandigarh Chargers, 10:15 AM

Super Six - Match 98 - Warriorz K.C vs Sonipat Spartans, 11:45 AM

Super Six - Match 99 - Palani Tuskers vs Yuva Mumba, 4:00 PM

Super Six - Match 100 - Jaipur Pink Clubs vs Yuva Yoddhas, 5:30 PM

