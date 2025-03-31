Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after March 31

Sonipat Spartans are placed first in the Yuva All-Stars Championship 2025 points table with a total of 43 points. They have earned 10 points in the Super 6 stage with two wins from as many matches. The Spartans have secured a spot in the playoffs and will take on Palani Tuskers in their final Super 6 encounter.

Meanwhile, Warriorz K.C. have also secured a qualification to the playoffs with 43 points. The Bengal-based franchise have bagged four points from a couple of matches, including a win and a tie. They will take on the Chandigarh Chargers in the final round of Super 6 matches.

Yuva Mumba are third with a total of 31 points and eight points in the Super 6 round. They have won and tied one match apiece and have a score difference of four. The Mumbai-based club will face the Junior Steelers on Tuesday and are just a win away from securing a spot in the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 playoffs.

Chandigarh Chargers and Palani Tuskers are placed fourth and fifth, respectively in the standings with 29 points each. Both teams have got 23 points carried forward from the league stage and have earned six points each in the Super 6 thus far.

The Chargers and Tuskers have won and lost one match apiece. The Chargers are placed above the Tuskers due to a score difference of four. Meanwhile, Palani have a negative score difference of -2. Both teams need to win their respective matches on Tuesday. For either of the teams to qualify, Yuva Mumba should either lose or play a tie against the Junior Steelers.

Junior Steelers have been knocked out of the tournament. They have a total of 22 points and have lost both their Super 6 matches.

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Super 6 (Remaing Fixtures)

Match 105 - Junior Steelers vs Yuva Mumba, 10:15am

Match 106 - Palani Tuskers vs Sonipat Spartans, 11:45am

Match 107 - Warriorz K.C. vs Chandigarh Chargers, 4pm

