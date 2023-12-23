Indian Kabaddi star raider Nitin Tomar has been released from the UP Yoddhas team due to multiple injuries he had been suffering from since last season. He went unsold this season and does not have a place in the 18-member squad.

UP Yoddhas bought Tomar for 20 lakhs last season, and he played an integral part in the team despite suffering from injuries and playing only five matches. His presence and contribution helped UP Yoddhas finish in the top four last season.

Tomar earned an excellent reputation while playing for the same franchise in the 5th season, known as 'UP ka Bahubali.' He scored an impressive 377 raid points in 53 matches, with 177 points in the 5th season. He won the most expensive bid that season, being sold for 93 lakh.

Nitin Tomar's performances in past editions of Pro Kabaddi League

Nitn Tomar made his debut in the Pro Kabaddi League in the 3rd season through Bengal Warriors. In that season, he scored 77 raid points in 10 matches. However, despite his impressive performance, he was not retained and he has been shifting to a new team almost every season since then.

Tomar's signature move is the use-of-hand touch while creating a surprise with a sudden increase in pace. His exceptional skills in taking bonus points have made him an outstanding player. Fans have always enjoyed watching him raid, no matter which side he is playing for.

In season 7, 2019, Nitin Tomar was retained by Puneri Paltan for an impressive 1.2 crore. However, he had a relatively poor season, scoring only 73 points in 15 matches, and could not help the team qualify for the playoffs. His performances have been declining since that season.

UP Yoddhas will rely on Pardeep Narwal's experience and exuberance to propel them towards their maiden PKL title.

It seems highly unlikely for Nitin Tomar to make a comeback anytime soon due to his highly volatile style of play and injury-prone condition. Despite that, he has garnered many accolades over the years and has established himself as an elite player.