Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Patna Pirates star Pardeep Narwal crosses 600 raid point mark

He becomes just the second raider after Rahul Chaudhari to do so.

Pardeep Narwal scored 23 points in the qualifier against the Bengal Warriors

What's the story?

Patna Pirates star raider and captain Pardeep Narwal reached the 600 raid points mark during the course of Thursday's qualifier match against the Bengal Warriors in the penultimate match of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5.

As a result, he joins an all-exclusive club of 600-point raiders with just one member, Rahul Chaudhari.

In case you didn't know...

Pardeep Narwal made his Pro Kabaddi League debut for the Bengaluru Bulls back in Season 2 where he played just six matches and managed to score a total of only nine points. Pro Kabaddi League Season 3 was his breakthrough season as he moved to Patna Pirates and was the top-scorer with 116 raid points.

Pardeep was named as the captain by Pirates this season and has managed to lead the side with great skills and came through on their hopes.

The heart of the matter

Pardeep Narwal joined Rahul Chaudhari in the extremely exclusive club of raiders with 606 points as he scored 23 points against Bengal Warriors in the Qualifier match tonight to take them through to the final against Gujarat Fortunegiants this Saturday in Chennai.

Rahul Chaudhari currently leads the all-time raid points standings as he has scored a staggering 666 points over the course of five seasons for the Telugu Titans. Rahul Chaudhari has achieved this tally in 79 matches. Pardeep has played 63 matches so far and trails Rahul by 60 now.

What's next?

Pardeep Narwal gets another opportunity to add to his tally and come even closer to Chaudhari's haul on Saturday when his side Patna Pirates will face off against the Gujarat Fortunegiants for the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 title.

Author's take

Narwal has been a complete revelation for the Pirates this season and has shown no signs of slowing down even with the responsibility of captaining the side. Comparatively, Rahul Chaudhari struggled for some time due to the mantle of leading the side and came back to form when Rohit Rana took over.

The Patna star will surely surpass Rahul Chaudhari's points tally next season if he continues to play in the same vein next time around too.