Pardeep Narwal vs Pawan Sehrawat: Who is a better player in PKL?

Pardeep Narwal and Pawan Sehrawat are two of the best raiders in Pro Kabaddi League's history. While the former rewrote the history books by becoming the most successful raider in the PKL, the latter is chasing those records while writing some of his own.

Dubki King Pardeep Narwal or High Fyler Pawan Sehrawat - who is the better raider? The debate has been going on for a few seasons now and the pundits and fans are divided into two groups.

In this post, we will try to decode the same while comparing the superstar raiders on a technical level.

Longevity

Interestingly, both players made their respective debuts for the Bengaluru Bulls. While Pardeep Narwal made his debut in the second season, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat made his debut back in the third season of PKL.

Hence, Pardeep Narwal has played one season more than Pawan Kumar Sehrawat. However, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat missed the whole PKL 9 after getting injured in the very first game.

Pardeep Narwal is less injury-prone than Pawan Kumar Sehrawat as the legendary raider has played 49 matches more than the latter despite playing only one season more.

Overall Average

Talking about numbers, Pardeep Narwal has scored a total of 1610 points in 157 matches. He is averaging 10.2 points per match.

At the same time, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat has scored 1070 points in 108 matches at an average of 9.44 points per match.

Hence, we could clearly see that Pardeep Narwal is ahead in this aspect.

Impact and Titles

Pardeep Narwal has won three PKL titles with Patna Pirates and he played the most vital role in their historic three consecutive title victories.

Patna Pirates won the Pro Kabaddi League in seasons three, four, and five. Pardeep Narwal finished as the best raider in the tournament during seasons three and five. Furthermore, he was his team's leading scorer during season four as well.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat has won only one PKL title so far with Bengaluru Bulls in season six. While Pawan has finished as the league's top-scorer three times, his efforts could bring only one title for his team.

Hence, Pardeep Narwal pips Pawan Kumar Sehrawat in this aspect as well.

Undoubtedly, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat is one of the finest the game of Kabaddi has ever seen, but he still needs to do a lot of work to outshine the legend that is Pardeep Narwal.