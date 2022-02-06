PAT vs BEN Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7s for Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 98

Patna Pirates will lock horns with Bengal Warriors in the 98th match of the Pro Kabaddi (PKL) 2022 on Sunday, February 6. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host the contest.

The Pirates are currently second in the PKL standings with 55 points from 15 games. They have ten wins so far this season. The Patna-based club have lost four games and drawn one in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

The Warriors, meanwhile, are tenth in the points table with 41 points to their name from 16 games. They have seven wins and eight losses this season, while one game ended in a draw.

Both teams had contrasting results in their previous PKL games. The Pirates beat Gujarat Giants by 20 points. They have won their last two games, and will look to add more wins to their tally.

Meanwhile, the Bengal Warriors are coming off a loss to Haryana Steelers by 17 points. They will look to get back to winning ways before time runs out.

Match Details

Match: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors, Match 98, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22.

Date and Time: 6 February 2022, Sunday; 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7s

Patna Pirates

Guman Singh, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, C Sajin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Bengal Warriors

Anand V, Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde, Abozar Mighani, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Ran Singh, Vishal Mane.

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shubham Shinde, C Sajin, Sunil, Ran Singh, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Maninder Singh, Sachin Tanwar.

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh | Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Ran Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Maninder Singh, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Guman Singh.

Captain: Neeraj Kumar | Vice-Captain: Ran Singh.

