PAT vs BEN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 26, 2024

The Patna Pirates and the Bengal Warriors will lock horns in the first match of the Patna leg of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 on Friday, January 26.

The Patna Pirates are coming off a solid 34-31 win over the UP Yoddhas. The three-time champions dominated the first half with a 21-15 lead, including an all-out. Although the Yoddhas made a comeback in the latter half (16-13), it wasn't sufficient to dominate the Pirates.

Meanwhile, the Bengal Warriors retained their seventh spot, one rank above the Patna Pirates, despite their previous loss against the Jaipur Pink Panthers (42-25). They have won six games out of 14, while two have ended in a tie.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming PAT vs BEN Dream11 match.

#3 Vaibhav Garje (BEN) - 13.0 credits

Vaibhav Garje of Bengal Warriors (credits: PKL)

Vaibhav Garje is known for his powerful dashes and defensive support. He is looking in good shape lately, claiming 18 tackle points in the last four games, including one High-5. He had also executed two successful tackles against the Pirates, back in December 2023.

Considering his recent form and fine track record against the home team, Vaibhav in the upcoming PAT vs BEN Dream11 match.

#2 Sachin Tanwar (PAT) - 15.0 credits

Sachin Tanwar in action (Credits: PKL)

Sachin Tanwar has been in fine form in the last five games, scoring 36 points with two Super-10s. He has amassed a total of 125 points and six Super 10s this season, including 11 tackle points.

Sachin displayed a notable 14-point stunner in the reverse fixture against the Warriors, making him a worthy pick for the captain/vice-captain of your PAT vs BEN Dream11 team.

#1 Shubham Shinde (BEN) - 15.5 credits

Shubham Shinde (left) in a chain with Jaskirat during Bhavani's raid (credits: PKL)

Shubham Shinde couldn’t score a point in the previous game. However, he has been the most decorated defender for the Bengal Warriors. He has earned 47 tackle points so far.

The right-corner defender executed three successful tackles in the reverse fixture against the Pirates during the Bengaluru leg.

With a 53 percent success rate and an impressive 3.36 tackles average/match, Shubham will be a top choice for the captain/vice-captain of your PAT vs BEN Dream11 teams.

Poll : Who will win in today's PAT vs BEN match? Patna Pirates Bengal Warriors 0 votes