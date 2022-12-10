PAT vs BEN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 132

The Patna Pirates and the Bengal Warriors will face off in the final group stage game of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Saturday, December 10, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Both sides are out of contention to make the playoffs. While the Pirates were knocked out a while back, the Warriors had a chance to qualify if they beat Dabang Delhi KC. However, they could only manage a 46-46 draw despite another excellent effort from Maninder Singh.

Meanwhile, the Pirates' poor run of form continued as they were beaten by the Bengaluru Bulls 44-57, due to another weak effort from their raiders.

PAT vs BEN Match Details

The Pirates and the Bulls go head-to-head in the third game of a triple-header at 09:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 132

Date and Time: December 10, 2022; 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

PAT vs BEN Recent Form Guide

Patna Pirates Form Guide: L L L L L

Bengal Warriors Form Guide: D L L L L

PAT vs BEN Probable Playing 7s

Patna Pirates Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns.

Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7

Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Monu, Sunil, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Bengal Warriors Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns.

Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7

Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Nada, Parveen Satpal, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, and Shubham Shinde.

PAT vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 132

Raider - Maninder Singh

Maninder Singh will be mighty disappointed to see the Warriors knocked out despite his best efforts. He's currently the fourth-highest raid-point scorer this season, with 238 points to his name and he will be aiming to cross the 250-point mark.

Defender - Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Another stellar season for the Iranian left corner Mohammadreza Chiyaneh hasn't coincided with his team's success. Nevertheless, he will want to finish this season on a positive note.

All-Rounder - Monu

It's between Monu and Ashish Kumar Sangwan for the all-rounders' spot, and I believe the Pirates' utility player could just edge Ashish out despite the latter's better recent form.

PAT vs BEN Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Maninder Singh

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Five Must-Picks for PAT vs BEN, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 132

Player Name Sunil Shubham Shinde Maninder Singh Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Sachin Tanwar

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

I'd back the big hitters from both teams, especially Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Maninder Singh to deliver in this match.

PAT vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sunil, and Surender Nada.

All-Rounders: Monu.

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar, Shrikant Jadhav, and Maninder Singh.

Captain: Maninder Singh | Vice-Captain: Mohamamdreza Chiyaneh.

PAT vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sunil, and Shubham Shinde.

All-Rounders: Ashish Sangwan.

Raiders: Rohit Gulia, Sachin Tanwar, and Maninder Singh.

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh | Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh.

Poll : 0 votes