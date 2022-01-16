PAT vs BLR Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 59

The Patna Pirates will lock horns with the Bengaluru Bulls Match 59 in the Pro Kabaddi League on Sunday. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

The Patna Pirates are currently placed third in the Pro Kabaddi standings with 34 points from nine matches. They have registered six wins, a couple of losses, and a draw thus far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Bulls currently sit at the top of the points table. They have 38 points to their name from ten matches and will look to maintain the top spot. The Bangalore-based club have registered seven wins, a couple of losses and a draw this season.

The Bengaluru Bulls come into this one on the back of a two-game winning streak. They won against Dabang Delhi KC and the Gujarat Giants and will look to extend their winning lead against the Patna Pirates.

Meanwhile, the Pirates succumbed to a defeat against the Jaipur Pink Panthers and will look to get back to winning ways when they take on the Bulls on Sunday.

Match Details

Match: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 59, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 16, 2022, Sunday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7

Patna Pirates

Prashanth Kumar Rai, Monu Goyat, Sachin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Shubham Shinde

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh, Aman, Mayur Kadam

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh, Aman, Neeraj Kumar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit.

Captain: Pawan Sehrawat | Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Sajin, Sunil, Mayur Kadam, Monu Goyat, Bharat, Sachin Tanwar, Prashanth Kumar Rai

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Bharat | Vice-Captain: Monu Goyat

Also see - Pro Kabaddi Live Score | PKL Points Table 2022

Edited by Prem Deshpande