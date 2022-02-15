PAT vs BLR Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7s for Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 120

The Patna Pirates will lock horns with the Bengaluru Bulls in the 120th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Tuesday, February 15. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host the contest.

The Pirates are placed atop the PKL table with 75 points from 19 games. They have registered 14 victories while suffering four losses so far this season. Only one game has ended in a draw.

Meanwhile, the Bulls have 60 points to their name from 20 games. They have 10 wins and eight losses thus far from the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. The Bangalore-based club have a couple of draws from the league stage.

The Patna Pirates come into this encounter on the back of an eight-point victory against the Telugu Titans. They are on a six-match winning streak and will look to extend it going forward into the competition.

The Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, defeated the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their previous match. They have had ups and downs this season but are hopeful of making it to the knockouts stage.

Match Details

Match: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 120, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: February 15, 2022, Tuesday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7

Patna Pirates

Monu Goyat, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin, Guman Singh, Sajin C, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui, Shubham Shinde

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat, Bharat, Chandran Ranjit, Jaideep, Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh, Mayur Kadam

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Sajin, Mahender Singh, M Jagannath, Shubham Shinde, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui, Pawan Sherawat, Sachin Tanwar.

Captain: Pawan Sherawat | Vice-Captain: Sachin Tanwar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Saurabh Nandal, Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Aman, GB More, Bharat, Prashanth Kumar Rai.

Captain: Bharat | Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee