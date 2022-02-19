PAT vs HAR Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7s for Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 132

The Patna Pirates will lock horns with the Haryana Steelers in the 132nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Saturday, February 19. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host the contest.

The Pirates sit atop the table with 81 points from 21 encounters. They have 15 wins and five losses to their name so far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, while one game ended in a draw.

Meanwhile, the Steelers are currently placed fifth in the PKL standings with 63 points from as many games as their opponent. They have registered ten wins and eight losses, while three games ended in draws.

The Haryana-based club will have to register a victory against the Patna Pirates if they are to move up the ladder.

The Patna Pirates lost their previous game against Dabang Delhi KC by three points, while the Haryana Steelers suffered a massive defeat against the Bengaluru Bulls.

They lost the game by 22 points and will look to bounce back in their final fixture of the season.

Match Details

Match: Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers, Match 132, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: February 19, 2022, Saturday, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7

Patna Pirates

Mohit, Monu, Shubham Shinde, Sourav Gulia, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Balaji D.

Haryana Steelers

Ashish, Vikash Kandola, Surender Nada, Meetu Mahender, Jaideep Kuldeep, Mohit, Vijay Kumar

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jaideep Kuldeep, Surender Nada, Shubahm Shinde, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Vikash Khandola, Ashish, Monu.

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh | Vice-Captain: Vikash Khandola

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jaideep Kuldeep, Sourav Gulia, Vijay Kumar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Mohit, Vikash Khandola, Meetu Mehender.

Captain: Jaideep Kuldeep | Vice-Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

