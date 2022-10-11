PAT vs TEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 13

The Patna Pirates and the Telugu Titans will lock horns in Match 13 of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Tuesday, October 11, at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

It hasn't been a great start to the season for either side, with both winless in two matches. While the Pirates have one draw and one defeat, the Titans lost both their matches.

Patna will be boosted by the potential return of star left corner Mohammadreza Shadlou Chiyaneh. They will look to bounce back from their 35-30 defeat against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, a game in which their defense did look suspect.

Meanwhile, the Titans went from title contenders to absolute shambles in their second match against the Bengal Warriors, losing 45-25. There appear to be too many cooks in the Titans camp and they need to identify a clear, first-choice team soon.

PAT vs TEL Match Details

The Patna Pirates and the Telugu Titans will clash in the second game of a Tuesday doubleheader at 8.30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAT vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 13

Date and Time: October 11, 2022, 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

PAT vs TEL Recent Form Guide

Patna Pirates Form Guide: L D

Telugu Titans Form Guide: L L

PAT vs TEL Probable Playing 7

Patna Pirates Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Patna Pirates. Star defender Mohammadreza Chiyaneh is expected to make a return to the side.

Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7

Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Vishwas S, Sunil, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin Chandrasekhar, and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Telugu Titans Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Telugu Titans.

Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7

Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Parvesh Bhainswal, Surjeet Singh, Vinay, Abhishek Singh/Siddharth Desai, and Rajnish.

PAT vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 13

Raider - Sachin Tanwar

Once again, Sachin Tanwar is clearly the best raider up for selection. The Telugu Titans have themselves a huge problem of plenty and seem to be struggling to find the right team combination. Despite the presence of Abhishek Singh and Siddharth Desai, the lack of clarity over their roles makes Sachin the go-to pick.

Defender - Sunil

Patna Pirates right corner Sunil looks like the player with the most points potential in defense. He'll look to add to his five tackle points in two matches.

All-Rounder - Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh could be an exciting all-rounder pick if he returns to the starting seven after visa issues. The defensive all-rounder was the Best Defender of PKL 8 and will look to retain that crown this season as well.

PAT vs TEL Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Sachin Tanwar

Sachin's consistency and security as a pick makes him the best captaincy option for this match, even if he isn't the most exciting one.

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

If he's in the starting seven for the Pirates, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh is an excellent Dream11 captaincy pick. He was sensational for them last season and if that's anything to go by, expect plenty of Dream11 point hauls from him.

5 Must-Picks for PAT vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 13

Player Name Sachin Tanwar Rohit Gulia Sunil Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Parvesh Bhainswal

PAT vs TEL Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Adding more Telugu Titans players to this recommendation would have been ideal, but they seem to be all over the place. It'll be hard to predict who'll stay on the mat for the entire duration of the match and who'll be substituted off. Be cautious while picking any Titans player, especially the raiders.

PAT vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Vishal Bhardwaj, Sunil, and Surjeet Singh.

All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar and Rajnish.

Captain: Sachin Tanwar. | Vice-Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

PAT vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: C-Sajin, Parvesh Bhainswal, Neeraj Kumar, and Sunil.

All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia and Vinay Virender.

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar.

Captain: Sachin Tanwar. | Vice-Captain: Sunil.

