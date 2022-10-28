PAT vs UP Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 44

The Patna Pirates will lock horns with the UP Yoddhas in the 44th match of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Friday, October 28, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

While the Pirates will enter this contest on the back of a thrilling 31-31 draw with the Bengaluru Bulls, the Yoddhas will come off a thumping 41-24 win over the Tamil Thalaivas. A superb defensive showing from the left corner Sumit and Ashu Singh helped Yoddhas dominate proceedings. However, Surender Gill and Pardeep Narwal scored a mere 10 raid points combined. They'll look to improve on that before this match.

Rohit Gulia and Sachin Tanwar look to be shouldering the raiding responsibilities together, with both of them doing well on Do-or-Die Raids. The Pirates will hope the duo does enough to support their defenders.

PAT vs DEL Match Details

The Pirates and Yoddhas will face off in the final match of a triple-header at 09:30 PM IST. Live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAT vs UP, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 44

Date and Time: October 28, 2022, 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

PAT vs UP Recent Form Guide

Patna Pirates Form Guide: D W L L L

UP Yoddhas Form Guide: W L W L L

PAT vs UP Probable Playing 7

Patna Pirates Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Pirates.

Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7

Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Monu/Naveen Sharma, Sunil, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

UP Yoddha Injury News/Team Update

No major injury issues for the Yoddhas.

UP Yoddha Probable Playing 7

Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal, Durgesh Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, and Gurdeep.

PAT vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 44

Raider - Pardeep Narwal

While it hasn't been as fluent as the seasons gone by, Pardeep Narwal has made a decent start to PKL 9, scoring 56 raid points in six matches. Yoddhas fans will be hoping he can star against his former side.

Defender - Sumit

After a struggling start to the season by his standards, Sumit finally broke free against the Tamil Thalaivas, picking up seven tackle points. He looks set to carry on in the same vein from here onwards.

All-Rounder - Rohit Gulia

Rohit Gulia was expected to be a secondary raider to Sachin, but it's become more of a raiding partnership between the two. He has a good chance of adding to his tally of 55 raid points in this match.

PAT vs UP Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Surender Gill

Sumit

5 Must-Picks for PAT vs UP, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 44

Player Name Pardeep Narwal Surender Gill Rohit Gulia Sunil Sumit

PAT vs UP Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

This should be an extremely difficult game to call. Both sides possess plenty of match-winners, both in the raiding and defending departments. There are a lot of captaincy options and it's going to be hard to pick the right one. Credits can be a problem, with many players priced expensively. Getting an enabler like Manish could help.

PAT vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Sunil, Nitesh Kumar, and Sumit.

All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia and Ashu Singh.

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal and Sachin Tanwar.

Captain: Sumit | Vice-Captain: Sunil.

PAT vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Sunil, Manish Dhull, and Sumit.

All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Raiders: Surender Gill and Pardeep Narwal.

Captain: Surender Gill Vice-Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

