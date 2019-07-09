Patna Pirates: PKL 2019 - Complete time-table with venue details and match timings

Patna Pirates' raiding unit is one the strongest this season.

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019 has seen an influx of Iranian players after Iran's gold-medal winning performance at the Asian Games 2018.

One of the teams which has managed to acquire the services of a key Iranian player at the auctions this year has been the Patna Pirates.

The Pirates have managed to get Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou, a key raider and one of the architects of Iran's triumph at the Asian Games, for a price of ₹35 lakh. With other key acquisitions in the form of Jang Kun Lee and Surender Nada, the Pirates' squad is one of the strongest this season.

The Pirates' squad had been lacking on two accounts in the last season - a good secondary raider to Pardeep Narwal and a settled defensive setup. With a handful of smart acquisitions this year, the management of the Pirates have given adequate resources for coach Ram Mehar Singh to work with.

The one man to look out for in the Pirates' squad this season would be Neeraj Kumar. The former Haryana Steelers man has been acquired by the Pirates this season for an astounding price of ₹44.75 lakh.

His price, although not among the highest, is astounding for the reason that he has featured in just a solitary season of the PKL, Season 5, and in that also he could barely manage 13 tackle points in the 17 matches he played.

Each team will play a total of 22 matches in the league stage, two matches against each team in the competition.

The Pirates open their campaign of Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 on 20th July, Saturday, at 8:30 PM IST against the Bengaluru Bulls at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The home leg of the Bulls is scheduled during the period between 3rd August and 9th September at Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna.

Patna Pirates' schedule for PKL 2019

