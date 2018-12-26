Patna Pirates & Pradeep need to step up to defend their title for the 4th consecutive time

Pradeep Narwal will be the man of the moment

There will be much at stake when these two heavyweights collide for one last time in the group stages of this season of Pro Kabaddi League. The defending champions, Patna Pirates will be targeting the final spot of the playoffs in this contest.

Gujarat Fortune Giants have already booked their spot in the playoffs due to their stellar campaign. Gujarat Fortune Giants will take on the Patna Pirates in an Inter-Zone Wildcard clash of PKL 2018 at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday, 26 December at 8 pm IST.

The scenario for the qualification is pretty simple. Zone A leaders Fortune Giants along with UMumba and third-placed Dabang Delhi are through to the playoff round. In Zone B the situation is tricky for Patna Pirates as they need to win this match in order to qualify directly for the next round. But if they fail to do so then UP Yoddha and Telugu Titans will still have a chance of making it to the playoffs.

Zone B leaders Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors are already through to the playoff stage. A lot depends on this fierce encounter between two quality sides and for the reigning champions this may turn out to be a decisive battle.

The last time these two giants faced off was in the 94th match of this edition of Pro Kabaddi League, which was played at the Thayagraj Sports Complex in New Delhi. The intensity of the contest was matched by the players on the mat and both the sides gave their best to emerge victorious.

Gujarat Fortune Giants thrashed the defending champions badly and won the match by 45-27. The raiding department did not click for Patna Pirates and Pradeep Narwal & Co struggled to get going. Parvesh Bhainswal was the pick amongst the defenders as he managed 8 tackle points in that match. The duo of K Prapanjan and Sachin took charge and scored a total of 18 raid points between them.

Patna Pirates need to bring their A-game to the mat if they want to stand any chance of qualifying to the playoff round. Gujarat Fortune Giants, however, will be looking to dominate the tie and carry on their impressive form. This may be a chance for the Fortune Giants to avenge their last year's finals defeat and virtually knock Patna Pirates out of the competition.

