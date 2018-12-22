PKL 2018, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates, Bengal Warriors' sturdy defence powers them to win over Patna Pirates

Bengal Warriors' defence was in fine form tonight against Patna

The second match of the night saw the home side Bengal Warriors take on defending champions Patna Pirates at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in the Kolkata leg of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 6.

Patna Pirates came into this match on the back of a poor run of form in their past three matches losing twice and drawing one match. They hoped to get a positive result from the match to stay in the playoffs position in the Zone B standings.

Bengal Warriors started their home leg with a win over the Tamil Thalaivas and were in a comfortable position in the standings with matches in hand and close on the heels of the Patna Pirates in the table.

The home side started the first half of the match with strong intent from the get-go as they got an early all-out on the Patna Pirates. Pardeep Narwal was kept quiet by the Bengal Warriors' defence getting tackled four times in the first half and scored three raid points. Maninder Singh kept the raid points flowing for the Warriors while Vijay Malik was the top scorer for the Patna Pirates. The Warriors continued their defensive domination as they took a comfortable lead of 18-11 at the end of the first half.

The second half of the match saw the Bengal Warriors continue their momentum on the mat as the defence kept their consistency going with timely tackle points. Maninder Singh and Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat raided in tandem from both the sides and took advantage of mistakes committed by the Patna defence to take a sizeable lead on the scoreboard. They got another all-out in the second half of the match as the Patna Pirates' raiders had no answers to them. Bengal Warriors got their second consecutive win on home turf winning 39-23 in the end.

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh scored a Super 10 tonight

Ran Singh - (6/10)

The Bengal Warriors skipper was in fine touch on the left corner of the defence locking ankle holds with great timing on the Patna raiders. He finished just shy of a High 5 scoring four tackle points.

Baldev Singh - (4/10)

The defender of the Warriors was a tad hasty with his tackle attempts at the right corner. He did well to support his fellow teammates in the defence. He picked up one tackle point in the match.

Surjeet Singh - (6/10)

The experienced cover defender formed a strong partnership with the skipper Ran Singh and picked up a couple of tackle points with his blocks in the first half. He finished with four tackle points on the night and was key to keep Pardeep Narwal quiet tonight.

Ziaur Rehman - (5/10)

The Bangladeshi cover defender looked in great form tonight alongside Surjeet Singh putting in strong ankle holds and dashes on the Patna raiders. He picked up three tackle points tonight and recovered well after last night's poor showing.

Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat - (6/10)

The young all-rounder operated as the third raider for the Warriors and did well to pick up five raid points and even put in a defensive contribution picking up one tackling point.

Jang Kun Lee - (4/10)

The Korean international had a quiet night compared to his exploits from last night and raided sparingly tonight. He scored three points which included one bonus point.

Maninder Singh - (8/10)

The star raider of the Bengal Warriors was in devastating form tonight dominating the Patna Pirates' defence with his powerful raiding. He scored a Super 10 on the night and finished with eleven raid points on the night.

Substitutes:

Vijin Thangadurai - (4/10)

The defender came off the bench and picked up a Super Tackle with a strong thigh hold on Pardeep Narwal in the first half of the match.

