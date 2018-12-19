PKL 2018, Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls: Pardeep Narwal, Rohit Kumar shine with Super-10s in a thrilling 40-40 tie

Prasen Moudgal

Pardeep Narwal finished on top of the pile with 17 raid points

Defending champions Patna Pirates played out a thrilling 40-40 tie against the Bengaluru Bulls as the Pardeep Narwal-led side kept their hopes alive for a place in the playoffs at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula, Haryana.

On a day that witnessed both teams firing on all cylinders, the two skippers were the standouts in the game as Pardeep Narwal (17 points) and Rohit Kumar (16 points) ensured that their opposition did not run away with the contest at any stage in the game.

At the beginning of the first half, the Bulls seemed a little off color but soon bounced back courtesy of a gutsy showing by young left cover Mahender Singh, who picked up a 'High-5' inside the first half as the Bulls raced away to a 20-11 lead going into the break.

With the Pirates desperately needing a win to avoid complicating their qualification scenarios, a herculean effort from Pardeep Narwal was on the cards which was what transpired as the Patna skipper picked five points in a row to inflict an all-out on the Bulls early in the second half.

With ten minutes to go on the clock and the score tied on 29-29, Rohit Kumar's champion effort to pick up seven straight points, including a super raid kept the Bulls in the hunt before the Pirates inflicted a second all-out on the Bulls but only enjoyed a one-point lead.

As the match oscillated with both sides sneaking a one-point lead alternatively, the match came down to the last minute as Vikas Jaglan emerged with the 'hero' tag, picking up two points in Patna's penultimate raid before pulling off an ankle hold on Pawan Sehrawat's Do-or-Die raid as the two teams finished on a stalemate, with Patna emerging as the happier team with the tie.

Patna Pirates

The Patna defenders had an off-day

Pardeep Narwal - 9/10

The Patna skipper was the only shining light for the Pirates in the first half as he picked up five raid points and only came back stronger in the second half as his fine form kept the pressure on the Bulls' defenders and finished with 17 raid points.

Vikas Jaglan - 8/10

The all-rounder came to life right at the final minute when he emerged as the hero with two raid points and produced an ankle raid on Pawan Sehrawat that equalized the scores at the final whistle. Jaglan finished with four points from the game.

Deepak Narwal - 5.5/10

Deepak Narwal did not raid too much in the game but managed to pick up a bonus while also effecting an important ankle hold on Pawan Sehrawat.

Manjeet - 5/10

Manjeet used his height to good effect to pinch two running hand touches and also played a big role in supporting his defenders.

Vikas Kale - 4.5/10

The right cover defender did pick up three points with some clinical dashes but he appeared a little too over-enthusiastic in his tackles and ended up gifting many free points to the Bulls.

Jaideep - 3/10

The left corner had a horror outing as he failed to produce the goods and was often caught napping with Rohit Kumar and Pawan Sehrawat easily pinching bonus points on his side.

Jawahar - 3/10

Jawahar Dagar's advance tackles proved a little too expensive as Pawan Kumar feasted on the right corner's blemishes to pick up some crucial points on the day.

Substitutes

Vijay - 7/10

Vijay did extremely well in the raiding unit to complement Pardeep Narwal and finished with four important raid points while also contributed on the defensive front with some ankle holds and confident dashes.

