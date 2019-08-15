Pro Kabaddi 2019: 3 debutants who have impressed thus far

This season has seen a few talented players make their PKL debut

It has almost been a month since Pro Kabaddi 2019 commenced and we have already witnessed several brilliant moments on the mat. Games have started becoming more closer and competitive, compared to the previous editions. The fact that no one single team has been dominant in the tournament so far shows how interesting this season has been until now.

In a long tournament like the PKL, teams bolster their squad with a number of stars but provide chances to youngsters to showcase their skills on the mat. Agility and fitness have become an integral part of the game and hence, we have seen many youngsters do well in the tournament.

Similarly, analysis and tactics have become equally influential in this game. A lot of work happens off the mat that helps teams prepare accordingly to their opposition. Hence, if teams can field a few newcomers, the job of analyzing their style of play by the other teams could become difficult. This can prove to be an advantage on the mat for the teams with a few newcomers in their squad.

On that note, here are the 3 debutants who have impressed thus far, in the ongoing PKL 7.

Note: Updated till Bengal Warriors v Gujarat Fortune Giants, Match 41, 14th August 2019.

#3 Sumit (UP Yoddha)

Sumit has been rock-solid at the left-corner for UP Yoddha

Sumit is an upcoming defender, who has made a decent debut with U.P. Yoddha this season. With his captain Nitesh Kumar unable to replicate his form from PKL 6, Sumit has slowly established himself as a reliable player for his team.

Having played 8 games so far, Sumit has picked up 28 points which also includes two High 5's at an impressive tackle strike rate of 52%. In fact, with a total of 26 tackle points, Sumit is at level with Manjeet Chhillar and Vishal Bharadwaj on the list of most tackle points at the time of writing this article.

It is no secret that UP Yoddha's raiders have struggled this season and with Sumit doing well for his team, the youngster's form will be key to see the Yoddha progress further in this season.

